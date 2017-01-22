Waves of ideas for gaming event

It was a weekend of video game creation for students at Niagara College as they spent 48 hours in the computer labs for the Global Game Jam.

The jam is a worldwide event in which game developers get together at set locations to create something.

“In 48 hours they have to complete a game of some sort that fits the theme from scratch,” said Alex Hicks, a graduate of the college’s game development program who was volunteering for the event. “So they come in and they don’t use stuff that they’ve previously used besides just their knowledge.”

The students get a theme, which this year happened to be waves, and they work as a team or on their own to create a game that uses an interpretation of that theme.

Program graduate Lyle Guay said he and his team were working on a game that dealt with waves of enemies and a weapon that shoots waves.

Second-year student Zachary Campbell and his team of three were creating what he described as an infinite runner sailboat game. It was the first time he and his group participated in the jam.

“It’s going pretty rough, a little bit, but we’re getting through it,” he said.

As second-year students in the game development program, they hadn’t yet learned all the nuances of putting everything together to make a functioning game, Campbell said. Classes have been mostly focused on individual aspects.

Seeing how everything comes together is a real learning experience for him. He feels this crash course of sorts will help him with a similar project he must do for class.

“Before it would have taken me five to 10 hours, now it’s going to take me two to three,” he said.

In another computer lab the game developers had taken over for the weekend, some groups were working to create games using new eye-tracking technology.

Steven Gaudet, another second-year student in the program, and his team of nine kept it simple because they had never used the technology before.

“It’s just a sorting game,” he said of the game, which had a water background to keep with the theme. “But you don’t use the keyboard or the mouse, you just have to look at the screen. The camera here just tracks where you’re looking.”

Gaudet said figuring out the technology only took a few hours because it comes with a lot of information and software that are ready to use.

He picked the eye-tracking technology to make a game because more companies in the industry are picking it up. Even just using it for the game jam gives him that little extra edge of experience.

Hicks said the jam isn’t so much a competition as a learning experience. Although all the games created will be uploaded to the Global Game Jam website for everyone to see and rate, there’s no prize to be won.

“The website is just more, ‘Hey, let’s see how everybody did,’” he said.

Niagara College had 45 participants in this year’s jam and was one of 90 participating sites worldwide.

