Male found in trunk at Thorold RIDE checkpoint

A driver is charged with stunting after Niagara Regional Police found a male being shuttled in the trunk of one overloaded vehicle on Saturday’s foggy night.

Police conducted RIDE checks in both Thorold and St. Catharines.

Officers stopped more than 575 vehicles throughout the night. Of those drivers stopped, eight were required to provide breath samples for suspected alcohol consumption.

One driver refused to comply with providing a sample of his breath and was charged with impaired driving for refusal. One driver who provided a sample blew over the legal limit and was also charged with impaired driving. Both drivers received an automatic 90-day licence suspension and had their vehicles seized for seven days. One driver provided a sample which resulted in an “Alert” and subsequently received a three-day licence suspension.

During the RIDE check in Thorold, an officer stopped a vehicle and discovered there were more passengers than operable seatbelts. When the extra passenger went to retrieve her identification, a male was found concealed in the trunk, police said. Because someone was riding in the trunk, the driver was charged with stunting, issued a licence suspension and a 7-day vehicle impoundment.

In addition to the alcohol-related charges and suspensions, officers issued several tickets to drivers in contravention of the Highway Traffic Act and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.