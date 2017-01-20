Rare diseases subject of panel discussion

It’s time to take the price tag off peoples’ lives, says Brock University student Eric Mariglia.



The 21-year-old health-care advocate said it’s estimated one in 12 Canadians — approximately three-million people or nine per cent of the Canadian population — suffer from a rare disease.



Yet, said the Oakville native, Canada is the only country with universal health care that has not implemented an orphan drug plan to protect rare-disease patients.



Mariglia learned about rare-disease struggles and difficulties within Canada more than a year ago.



He said last year, he went to Mohawk College to do his public-relations post degree, as part of a collaborative program with Brock.



While there, Mariglia did an internship with a public-relations firm in downtown Toronto, where he learned about some advocacy campaigns and how these campaigns can seek support from government.



He also learned about rare-disease problems within Canada’s health-care system and was surprised to find out a majority of Canadians were not aware of such issues.



“I really wanted to do something for this group of people that I feel weren’t getting the support they needed,” said Mariglia.



“I thought a great way of going about it would be to start teaching a lot of young people and a lot of youth to get behind it because that could be an even bigger voice for a lot of these rare-disease patient groups that really … suffer and lack access to the medication that they need.”



For the last four months, Mariglia has recruited members from various organizations throughout Brock who have a shared desire to bring rare-disease awareness to fellow youth.



“I was overwhelmed with the amount of support this issue has received,” he said.



“It was an issue that had zero visibility, but now that people are aware, they are passionate and want to see something done to help. They want change. They want to right the injustice.”



On Jan. 27, Mariglia has organized a media conference at Brock, in the Guernsey Market Hall located below the library, where there will be a panel discussing how a better system can be created for pharmaceuticals in Canada and how having an orphan drug plan is crucial to include in the health system.



Orphan drugs are drugs used to treat rare diseases.



The conference, scheduled between 3-4 p.m., will include speeches and a question-and-answer session.



Panel members are scheduled to include MP John Oliver, a member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s health committee, representatives from the Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders and a patient advocate.



“I’ve even got calls and messages from across the country from patient groups and families of rare-disease patients that have heard about my event and wanted to somehow get involved, so it’s really gone coast-to-coast,” said Marigilia.



He said there’s more than 7,000 diagnosed rare diseases around the world.



Mariglia said a mother from British Columbia, who heard about his event, told him about her eight-year-old daughter who needs five-to-six painful injections a week to manage her rare disease.



Another drug is available that would be administered every four-to-six months, however, that drug is not funded in B.C.

If that child was living in Ontario, she would be covered, said Mariglia.



“Her geography puts her at a disadvantage,” he said.



“Quite simply, the system is broken. We need to advocate for fair and equal access for all. There is no reason that in a nation such as Canada, people are still dying because they are not getting the medications they require.”

