Closing the book on two great careers

When you’re part of a newsroom long enough, the goodbyes start piling up. After awhile, they become a blur. People come and go, careers start and end. And there’s rarely enough time to digest it all.

Friday is different.

Friday will be the two toughest goodbyes I can ever remember at The Review.

After two amazing careers covering every facet of Niagara Falls, this will be the final day for writer Tony Ricciuto and photographer Mike DiBattista.

Even typing that sentence feels surreal. Inconceivable. These guys have been the pillars of our newsroom for so long, we just assumed they’d be here forever. Cracking jokes. Sharing stories. Being the best co-workers you could ever ask for. They were always there, but next week…they won’t be.

We’re hardly alone. Across the Postmedia chain of newspapers, several veteran employees have accepted buy-outs. Most every paper is going through the same thing, saying painful goodbyes, having bittersweet parties at a local pub. It’s the harsh reality for an industry still adjusting to a new landscape.

For decades, Tony and Mike were that landscape in Niagara Falls. There was hardly a big event, a huge announcement, a breaking news story that didn’t have their fingerprints. They won awards. They won respect. In so many ways, they were the window to this city for countless readers.

They weren’t just The Review. They were Niagara Falls.

Tony made an immediate impression on me my first week at The Review…by getting arrested. It was late April, 1990, and I was sent to Niagara Falls after my previous paper, The Brampton Times, had closed. Still adjusting to my new city, I got a call from the city editor at about 8 p.m. Tony was in jail because he wouldn’t leave a Falloncrest shareholders meeting.

Falloncrest, you may recall, was the Niagara Falls financial company accused of defrauding millions from local investors. People demanded answers. Tony wasn’t leaving without one. So they put him in a cell when he refused to leave. “Who is this guy?,” I wondered.

As I soon found out, that’s the approach Tony took to every story. Once he grabbed hold of something, he didn’t let go. Even when an editor wanted him to. It’s why a special column was created just for him - Talk to Tony - in which he would investigate problems brought to his attention.

After awhile, the column was self-defeating: Once Tony started making calls, the problem would be fixed before the column saw print. Business owners and politicians alike dreaded seeing his name on their call display.

In the newsroom, everyone gravitated to him. He was always the first help the student interns and new staff members. His desk was a mountain of old files, photos and note pads. At one point a mouse took up residence in the boxes under his desk at the old Review building on Morrison Street.

He also took ‘old school’ to the extreme. Right to the end, he used a cassette recorder for his interviews. He kept vintage radios and cameras in one drawer. He wrote columns venting his frustration at modern technology. If he had his way, he’d still write his stories on an old Underwood typewriter.

But put a pen and notepad in his hand, and he was a bulldog.

He got his start in 1973 at the Lake Simcoe Advocate, joining the Welland Tribune in 1975. He was soon laid off, and started his own photography business. He thought he was done with newspapers until he started freelancing for The Review in the early ‘80s. He was offered a full-time job in 1985, but had one condition: He needed his Saturdays to do his photography, mainly weddings. He would joke he was so busy, by the time he finished the invoice for some couples, they were getting divorced.

Mike was already an award-winning photographer when he joined The Review in 1989 after four years at the Welland Tribune. He worked alongside legendary photographer Ron Roels to start, then became the paper’s only shutterbug when Ron retired in the mid ‘90s.

Mike wasn’t just good, he was an artist. He had an uncanny eye to make something out of nothing, saving so many front pages I lost count. He photographed virtually every Prime Minister, celebrity and athlete that came through town. He met a Beatle, hung with wire walkers, and once adjusted the Dalai Lama’s robe.

I doubt there’s a square inch of this city Mike hasn’t photographed. Its people. Its places. His images of the Falls alone will endure for years, including one stunning shot of the Maid of the Mist enveloped by a rainbow that he still gets compliments on.

One Christmas he was scraping for ideas for our annual Christmas Eve front page. He decided on a guy dressed as Saint Nick, but there was one problem: No snow on the ground. It was the warmest December in years. Undeterred, Mike brought the guy down to the old Memorial Arena, where there was a small patch of snow out back scraped from the ice. It ended up being one of the paper’s greatest front pages ever.

Sometimes, his pics took on a weird afterlife. About six years ago, a Niagara man who was stabbed to death by his wife seemed vaguely familiar. We all freaked out when we realized why: Mike had taken the guy’s photo at the Butterfly Conservatory the day before. It was on the front page.

His work was so good, it was worth stealing. A coworker stumbled across the website for someone in the Czech Republic who was selling prints of Mike’s photos. He wasn’t even mad. He joked he needed to get more shots to keep the guy in business.

Even on lousy days - and there were a lot of them - we found something to laugh about. Often at my expense. Nobody could bust my chops like Mike, to the point random eavesdroppers must have thought we hated each other.

That’s what newsrooms are: Incubators of dark humour and camaraderie. It’s a bond unlike any other profession.

Mike and Tony covered this city for a combined 60 years. They’re also two of the most decent people I’ve ever known.

How do you say goodbye to that? By telling them it was a privilege, and they’ll be missed - by this city, by their coworkers - more than they’ll ever realize.

