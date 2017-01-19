Vale Centre offers sledge hockey test-runs

Canada’s ParticipAction campaign has a playlist of 150 physical activities to complete during the nation’s sesquicentennial year — and Port Colborne’s Vale Health and Wellness Centre is giving people the chance to try a few of them out.

ParticipAction’s list is chock-full of a variety of activities, including housework, sports and activities that aren’t so common.

Sledge hockey and pickleball are two not-so-common activities that Michelle Cuthbert, the city’s marketing and communications co-ordinator, says Vale Centre offers.

“We’re actually the only municipality in Niagara that offers sledge hockey or has a facility that can accommodate sledge hockey,” she says.

While there isn’t an official sledge-hockey league to sign up for, the centre has an eight-week program that started last Thursday. It also allows people to come out for a session to try the sport.

Sleds are available at the centre, but helmets and other recommended equipment are something participants would have to bring themselves.

“If they’re just curious to know what sledge hockey’s about, they can come out and try it for $5 the one time,” Cuthbert says.

She says out that sledge hockey is for everyone to try out, no matter what their physical abilities are.

Sledge hockey and pickleball tutorial sessions could see some longevity, depending on how much interest there is in both sports. Cuthbert says the city is exploring pay-as-you-play drop-in times for the spring and summer.

ParticipAction president and chief executive officer Elio Antunes says the diversity of the activities on its list was an important part of the 150 item selection process.

“We think we have a well-rounded list that provides something for everyone,” he says.

On the list are both activities for able-bodied people and people with disabilities. Antunes says activities that don’t seem like they would be doable for people with disabilities have instructions on how to adapt.

The reason 150 activities were chosen is because of Canada’s 150th birthday.

Antunes says the goal was to also have the list reflect and represent Canada’s diverse cultural background.

“We hope the playlist will expose people to new activities, certain activities that you might not be very familiar with, like indigenous kinds of activities.”

The complete playlist is available on the ParticipAction website. Antunes says there are opportunities for prizes to be won for completing activities.

Cuthbert says people interested in trying out sledge hockey and pickleball should call ahead to the community services office at 905-835-2901 ext. 535 to make sure there is space available. Online registration for programs can be found through the onlinePORT at portcolborne.ca.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune