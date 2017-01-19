Post-Christmas pet returns just a myth

Welland and District Humane Society executive director John Greer says it’s not true that a large number of pets gifted during Christmas end up at the return counter.

He says the humane society doesn’t promote giving a pet as a gift anyway, and it goes through a detailed screening process to prevent that kind of thing.

He understands, though, that people sometimes turn to the Internet for their pet purchases for affordability and convenience.

“Social media today, there’s so many pets available for free,” he says, adding that’s really a whole year issue, not just during the holiday season.

People see a cute picture of an animal online, but then sometimes get the animal and find it’s not a good fit for their homes or it has behavioural issues.

Greer says it’s typically these behavioural issues that make people want to give up the animal. Or costly health issues.

“It’s just unfortunate. People don’t realize there’s no animal that you can actually get for free.”

Despite that, he says the humane society doesn’t see any more people coming in to get rid of their pets during this time of the year.

He says in the past, the humane society and other shelters would stop adopting out animals around the Christmas season for fear that someone would be getting it as a gift for someone else. That’s not how it works anymore, however.

“It took a turn where shelters took a more proactive approach,” he says. “A better screening process coming up to the holidays.”

At the Welland humane society, the screening process makes sure the person is adopting the pet will be the one taking care of it, not someone else.

There is also a trial period, so if it turns out the animal isn’t a good fit with its new owner, it can be brought back without any issues.

“We definitely don’t endorse giving animals as presents to people that aren’t expecting them,” Greer says. “That’s where you get your returns. All of a sudden someone gets a dog and there’s all of this responsibility that goes along with it and that a lot of times doesn’t end well.”

He says the only time to even think about gifting an animal is if the person has been actively talking about getting an animal. Making sure they’re part of the process is a good idea, too.

If someone has received a pet as a gift over the holidays that’s just not working out though, Greer says the shelter will, of course, consider taking it in.

