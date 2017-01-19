Ensemble Polaris bring fun palette to PAC

It’s often lumped under one umbrella, but as cellist Margaret Gay can attest, not all classical music was created equal.

Over the years, the artistic director of Gallery Players of Niagara has found the big names - Bach, Beethoven, etc. - are harder to sell than “folky” little shows of shorter, less famous music.

“It’s fun, easy, it’s like going to a pop concert because the tunes are short,” she says. “There’s a million instruments so there’s a lot of interesting sounds. It’s easier than coming in and listening to a serious 30-minute work by Beethoven.

“Beethoven is amazing, fantastic music, but I think as an audience member, it’s more than just entertainment.”

Which is what’s in store when the Gallery Players bring Toronto’s Ensemble Polaris to the Cairns Recital Hall at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre. A multifaceted nine-piece group using upwards of 40 instruments per show, the arctic fusion band will perform its global-flavored show Uncharted Waters.

Gay, also the band’s cellist, says it’s a show that demystifies barriers and does big things with small-scale music.

“We typically look for folk melodies…and through rehearsal period kind of hammer out our own arrangements,” she says. “Many of the people in the group play five or ten instruments each, so we have a huge palette of color to work with.”

The group (eight players, one singer) was formed in 1996, collaborating with diverse groups across the country. Their latest album, Nutcracker Nouveau, is a whimsical re-imagining of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, injecting some bluegrass, Chinese classical and even a bit of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Uncharted Waters, based on the group’s 2011 album, is music that’s “branching out from the north,” says Gay.

“It’s heading south…it’s sort of uncharted, by us.”

The Jan. 29 show is the fifth and final concert of the Gallery Players’ winter season.

