Snow forecast for Falls History Museum

We curse it. We shovel it. Most days, we do everything possible to avoid it.

No doubt, Canadians and snow have a complicated relationship but as a touring Canadian Museum of History exhibition shows, the white stuff is part of who we are.

Snow, opening at the Niagara Falls History Museum Jan. 26, is an interactive exhibition showing the country’s love/hate relationship with its cold weather. Using about 150 artifacts and documents, from sealskin boots to ivory eyeglasses dating back to 1300, it shows how Canadians across the centuries have adapted to winter.

“It’s almost like Christmas to us,” says Clark Bernat, the city’s manager of Museums and Culture, about the hefty content of the touring show. “We know what’s coming, but until you see it in real life, you don’t really know everything.

“As kids we always talk about snow goggles and snowshoes, but just the wonderful artwork that’s involved in some of the early Inuit and First Nations objects are really neat pieces.”

The show takes on extra significance in Niagara, opening just two days before the 40th anniversary of the Blizzard of ’77.

The country’s resilience in the face of storms is part of what inspired the exhibition, according to Bianca Gendreau, the Canadian Museum of History’s manager of Contemporary Canada and the World.

“Snow has left its mark on our struggle to survive,” she says in the exhibition program, “and has become a key element of Canadian cultural identity.”

“The artifacts and documents chosen represent how we deal with the challenge of snowy winters today,” adds Niagara Falls History Museum curator Suzanne Moase, “as well as how we have coped with snow and adapted our lifestyles around it in the past.”

The exhibition will also utilize more than 400 digital photos and captions contributed by Canadians from across the country.

“That’s the thing with this topic,” says Bernat. “People of all nationalities, all backgrounds, all ages can identity with the artifacts that are going to be in this show.

“The big concept is something we can all sort of relate to.”

To coincide with the exhibition, the museum will offer a free winter-themed film series, starting with the Coen brothers classic Fargo Jan. 26. It continues with Encounters at the End of the World Feb. 9, Cool Runnings Feb. 23, Frozen River March 9 and McCabe and Mrs. Miller March 23. All screenings start at 7 p.m.

