Gaming business thriving for Falls man

It hasn’t been around for as long as model railroading, but table-top war gaming has found its own place among hobbyists.



“It’s model trains of the future,” says Dan Baty, owner of Max Aggression Gaming in Niagara Falls.



Baty has a storefront on McLeod Road, where he sells table-top war game products from companies such as Games Workshop, Warlord Games, Fantasy Flight Games and Wizards of the Coast.



Games allow players to conduct battles on a table top using figures depicting characters, including soldiers, warriors and monsters. Dice are rolled and figures are moved accordingly by inches, instead of squares, to resolve battles.



But what makes Baty’s shop particularly interesting is that he not only sells the games, he’s also a player and assembles, custom paints and sells the figures that are used in the games.



The Niagara Falls resident started his business in 2014, painting miniature figures and armies and selling them online.



Most figures range in size from about half an inch to 10 inches tall.



He assembles them from tiny plastic pieces that come inside a modelling kit.



“You glue them together, you prime them, then you paint them, and then you can play games with your friends,” he says.



“I never really do one (figure) at a time, I do a whole bunch. But one model, depending the on the size, could take you a week.”



It’s also good business, says Baty.



“I sold a whole army for $2,000,” he says, adding he sells products to people around the world.



Baty says while it can be time consuming, it’s not difficult to assemble and paint the figures, as there are instructions and videos that can be found online.



However, he says he has had success selling figures because of his own unique style of painting.



“You can paint them like you see on the box, but I do my own versions. I pick a random colour that has nothing to do with the stories and I just do it all up and people pay more for a unique scheme.”



Baty says there’s a big market for these games, as well as the artistic side of assembling and painting the figures.



He says some of the games are “pretty advanced” and require players to do “a lot of reading” to understand the rules.



“I teach people how to paint. We’ll also do (gaming) tournaments. We do them everywhere, really.”



Baty says it’s not just young people who enjoy the games and the related accessories. Gamers can range in age from 15 to 60.



“This is my life now.”

