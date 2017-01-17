A gap in Fort Erie’s recreational trail system is about to be filled with a $500,000 improvement.

At Monday’s council-in-committee meeting, a partnership between the Town of Fort Erie and the Niagara Parks Commission was officially approved – moving forward with a cost-sharing plan to connect the path along the Niagara Parkway, between the Riverwalk site and Bowen Road.

The three-kilometre stretch of work will include a new off-road path for walking and cycling and a signed bicycle route on a shared roadway.

The municipality’s contribution to the project is $100,000 and the Niagara Parks Commission will commit $150,000, on top of the $250,000 coming from the provincial government’s Ontario Municipal Cycling Infrastructure Program, a $10-million endeavour launched in 2015.

Council spending $56,000 on organizational review of fire and emergency services

An organizational review of local fire and emergency services has been determined necessary by the town and council approved spending more than $56,000 on the process at Monday’s council-in-committee meeting.

A request for proposal was issued last September and six firms replied with estimates. Council approved staff’s recommendation to hire Pomax Consulting Inc.

Recreational vehicle owners with small driveways given relief

There are new rules in town for recreational vehicle owners.

Discussions on where and for how long residents are permitted to park their large campers began in the summer and on Monday a few regulations were endorsed by council.

There is already a variety of regulations in place ranging from prohibition of recreational vehicles in residential zones to permitting the storage of recreational vehicles up to 1.5 metres from the front property line as of right.

Recreational vehicles may be parked in the front yard of residential dwellings (other than apartment buildings) as long as they are a minimum of 4.5 metres from the front lot line and are outside of a 10.5-metre daylighting triangle on corner lots, according to the report approved Monday by council.

It was determined that people whose driveway and lot sizes don’t allow them to adhere to these guidelines can have their motorhomes parked on six occasions a year for no more than 72 hours at a time.

It was clarified by planning director Rick Brady that the three-day window begins once a complaint is filed to the town about a recreational vehicle being parked or stored illegally.