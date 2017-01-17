Meteors loss wont hold them back

Both of the Fort Erie Meteors’ last two games were blowouts.

On Jan. 10, the Jr. B squad crossed the border and beat the Buffalo Regals 8-3.

Last Saturday, Fort Erie was on the receiving end of a 5-0 walloping from the St. Catharines Falcons.

Asked for his thoughts on last weekend’s shutout loss, head coach Todd Clayton said the first period had lots of end-to-end action with good chances by both teams, despite the final score.

“In the second period, we made a few costly mistakes which ended up in our net and their goalie made some key stops,” he said.

The Meteors visit Niagara Falls on Friday night and will welcome the Thorold Blackhawks on Saturday night at the Leisureplex for the usual 7:15 p.m. puck drop.