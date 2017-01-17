Interim fire chief sworn in

Keith German has been sworn in as Fort Erie’s interim fire chief.

Deputy chief since 2004 and a member of the local fire department since 1994, he announced his retirement last November, which was planned to be effective by April of this year.

German and his wife also own a local paint and home décor store on Garrison Road, which he said he would be focusing on once he officially turned of his scanner.

However, in late December, the town of Fort Erie announced chief Larry Coplen was no longer employed as the head of the fire service and that the process to replace him would begin immediately.

The Times will be covering this story as more information becomes available.