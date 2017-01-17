Cops and front-line agencies that deal with addicts are on high alert after police believe they found a deadly drug during in an arrest Monday.

The NRP’s street crime unit was searching for a suspect Monday. When they caught up with him at a hotel in St. Catharines, the cops seized a bag of power believed to be carfentanil.

Even a few grains, which look like salt, can be lethal. It is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and commonly used to tranquilize elephants.

“We need to make sure people are aware that they need to stay away from this stuff,” said Glenn Walker, the executive director of Positive Living Niagara on Queenston Street. “Treating it as an overdose is very difficult. You need large doses of Naloxone to offset it.”

Const. Phil Gavin of the Niagara Regional Police cautioned the police don’t know for sure they found carfentanil. They sent a sample of the substance to Health Canada for identification, a process that could take six weeks.

“We are working on the belief that that’s what we are dealing with,” Gavin said. “This would be the first time we have seen it in the Region. We believe that is was likely headed toward street-level sales.”

The drug has been showing up across Canada, predominantly out West, but has been found recently in cities as close of Hamilton and Kitchener.

Dr. Robert Fallis, a medical addiction specialist in St. Catharines, said education saves lives in the case of carfentanil.

“We have to get the Narcan kits into the hands of people who can prevent deaths, be they first responders or addicts — and we have to get people into treatment programs to get them healthy and whole again,” he said.

“The problem for law enforcement is how difficult it is to locate. You can send it with a stamp. You can send it in a tiny container. You can easily hide it because the amount is so small — and it kills people.

“From what I’ve heard from a patient, the suspect was is a guy who bought it on the internet and had it shipped here.

“Was it truly carfentanil? I don’t think anyone knows just yet, but it’s a worry.

“We have already had a 1,000 fentanyl deaths in the province. Carfentanil would make it worse.”

The Niagara Regional Police were ready when they found the substance, Gavin said.

“We are aware of the hazards,” Gavin said. “Every officer is issued personal protective equipment. With the potency of even small grains of it, the officers need respiration protection. Inhaling a granule or two could have lethal consequences.

“Once we get it back to the station, we have to separate what is going for testing. Then it has to be packaged.

“We have vented hood for drug handling with a reverse airflow and a filter, so when our officers are moving the product around, they aren’t breathing it.”

In cities where the drug has been found, hospital officials have instructed staff to wear protective equipment when dealing with a suspected carfentanil overdose. The equipment includes a face shield, mask, double gloves and gown.

Hospital staff must remove the patient’s clothes and immediately double-bag it. They then have to wipe down the patient’s body using cold water to clean up any remaining drug residue, a technique typically used when dealing with highly infectious diseases.

Opioids kill because they effect the part of the brain that regulates breathing. During an overdose, breathing becomes depressed.

Rhonda Thompson, the co-ordinator of Street Works, a front-line social service outreach agency that focuses on harm reduction in Niagara, oversees the distribution of Naloxone (Narcan) kits to addicts and health professionals.

She said 428 clients have been trained to use the kits. They have also trained about 250 service providers and have pro actively added extra doses to the kits that would help in a carfentanil overdose.

“We now have three doses,” she said. “The purpose of having the kit out in the community is to buy people time to call 911 and get the medical attention they need.

“It just keeps them breathing and alive. That’s critical. We don’t want people thinking this is an antidote. It’s not. It’s a tool to buy time.”

Thompson said the fact addicts turn to such a deadly drug opens a window into their world.

“You have to understand addiction and how powerful it is,” she said. “One of the criteria to diagnose addiction is that users will continue to use despite all the negative consequences or risks.

“It’s a way of thinking that isn’t rational. To somebody battling the illness of addiction, the risk isn’t anything that is going to dissuade them.”

Fallis gave an example of the power of carfentanil.

In October of 2002, Chechen separatists took hundreds of hostages at the Dubrovka Theater in Moscow. It is believed Russian special forces turned to carfentanil to end the standoff.

According to a paper by British scientists who tested clothing and urine samples from three survivors, the Russians used an aerosol version of the drug and sent it through the vents.

The strategy worked, but more than 120 hostages died from the effects.

“The belief in the west is the Russians hoped everyone in the theater would fall asleep,” Fallis said. “The police would walk in and get the terrorists.

“Then they would give everyone Narcan and revive them, and everything would be good.

“What we believe happened is that they forgot to tell the paramedics they needed extra Narcan to cover everybody.

“They ended up killing the terrorists, and hostages, because they didn’t have the proper antidote.

“They used as a weapon because it is so powerful. Depending on who you talk to, it is 1,000 or 10,000 times stronger than morphine.”

