Blizzard of ‘77 remembered

“Where were you?” Tops the list of questions linked to historical events.

When the blizzard of 1977 hit us, Fort Erie residents faced a variety of odd situations. Maria, the Fort Erie Public Library’s business administrator, was nearly stuck on the drive home from her Buffalo workplace. She recalls her husband at the wheel and driver and passenger windows open. They followed a truck over the Peace Bridge to steal what little visibility there was. The customs officer waved them right past the inspection booth, forgoing questions.

My parents took in three high school students who had nowhere to go when Fort Erie Secondary School closed its doors. Others have told me they would have been stuck at their places of employment had they waited any longer to journey home. Unfortunately, I have no blizzard story of my own as I wouldn’t be born for another four years.

For those who experienced the storm, these stories offer the chance to commiserate, but also to reminisce about the challenges and craziness of it all. It would seem unbelievable to anyone who wasn’t there. Those of us who either didn’t live in Fort Erie or were not born yet may see the Blizzard of ’77 as a curiosity, an urban legend. Yarns about the Blizzard of ’77 can go on and on.

The celebration of a weather-related disaster may seem unusual. After all, there couldn’t have been anything pleasant about it. People’s safety was compromised. Some may have felt very uncomfortable in their circumstances. Those who travelled anywhere in the storm would have been grateful to make it home. However, they were resilient enough to survive it. They rose to a considerable occasion.

We celebrate a community’s resilience when we observe the anniversary of the Blizzard of ’77. In addition to the wonder of the storm’s 10 foot drifts, an equally sizeable amount of gumption was needed to dig out and return to life as usual.

This year being the storm’s fortieth anniversary, the Fort Erie Public Library will present a public program on the Blizzard of ’77. Local historian and author of the book White Death, Erno Rossi will give a talk at the Crystal Ridge branch Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m. This will allow those who experienced the storm along with those who have only heard the legends to learn a little more. Rossi will also have copies of his book and DVD for sale. To mark the anniversary, a photo exhibition supplied by the Fort Erie Historical Museum will be on display in the Freeland Room of the Crystal Ridge branch from January 23 to February 17.

You don’t have to wait for the program to partake in the celebration, though. The Fort Erie Public Library offers information about the Blizzard of ’77 in its collection. Drop into the Centennial branch or check out our local history database at www.fepl.ca/localhistory to find out more.

* * *

A reminder to spellers in Grade 3 through to Grade 9 that there are just a few days left to sign up for the Spelling Bee! There is a gift bag for every entrant, prizes for the top two places in each age group, and fun for everyone, spellers and spectators alike.

For more information on programs, collections and services at the library, visit our website www.fepl.ca, or find us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram.

This week’s library column was written by Derek Clendening, information service assistant.