The No. 1-ranked Brock University men’s and women’s wrestling team opened 2017 winning both team titles at the Brock Open.

For the Brock men, Ligrit Sadiku (57kg) and Ignatius Pitt (100kg) led the way capturing individual gold. Alex Moher (57kg), Chris McIsaac (65kg) and Ty Stuart Bridgwater (76kg) all took home silver while Sam Jagas (57kg), Mizam Tamaradze (61kg), Tyler Rowe (76kg) and Jevon Balfour (84kg) also medalled capturing bronze.

The Brock women took home four individual gold medals from Kristina Mclaren (55kg), Diana Weicker (59kg), Jessica Brouillette (63kg) and rookie Zoe Forsyth (82kg).

Mackenzie Smallwood (48kg), Jade Parsons (51kg), Emily Schaefer (59kg) and Shauna Kuebeck (73kg) all placed second in their respective weight class. Farrantina Gatta (48kg) and Hannah Taylor (59kg) both finished third overall.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The No. 7-ranked men’s basketball team defeated the Lakehead Thunderwolves 71-69 Saturday night at the Thunderdome.

Coming off a loss on Friday night, the Badgers were looking to rebound and earn the weekend split against the Thunderwolves on the road.

The Badgers faced a seemingly insurmountable 47-23 deficit at halftime.

However, the Badgers came out red-hot in the second half, outscoring their opponents 48-22 in the second half en route to completing the comeback. The game came down to the dying seconds, as Michael Asemoto scored both free throws with 16 seconds remaining in the game to give the Badgers the two-point lead that hey would never relinquish.

Johneil Simpson, who registered a game-high 18 points, led the Badgers’ offensive attack. Dani Elgadi chipped in with a double-double (16 points, 14 rebounds) and Daniel Cayer added 13 in the victory.

The Badgers return home to face the Queen’s Gaels on Friday at 8 p.m.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

The men’s volleyball team fell to the Waterloo Warriors 3-0 (19-25, 16-25, 18-25) Saturday on the road.

Timmy Spisar led the Badgers with nine kills and two digs followed by Matthew Ragogna with six kills and three digs. Setter Marcelo Correa led the Badgers with 16 assists and four digs.

Brock will face the Windsor Lancers Saturday at 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

The women’s volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision (16-25, 22-25, 20-25) to the Waterloo Warriors on the road Saturday.

Laura Condotta led the Badgers with eight kills and 11 digs. Renee Helmer chipped in with six kills and seven digs. Setter Hannah Davenhill contributed with three kills, 20 assists and five digs.

The Badgers next play at home against the Windsor Lancers Saturday at 2 p.m.

MEN’S HOCKEY

The men’s hockey team emerged victorious 5-3 against the Western Mustangs on Saturday Night at Thompson Arena in London, Ont.

Brock did not get on the board until 15:37 of the first period when Sammy Banga potted his 10th of the year on the power play, with assists going to Josh Timpano and Andrew Radjenovic.

Brock would add its second of the game just a minute and 39 seconds later when Skylar Pacheco scored. Just 49 seconds later, Radjenovic buried his seventh of the season to give the Badgers a 3-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

Brock would get back into the scoring column early in the second period when Matt MacLeod scored. The Badgers would take a 5-1 lead later in the period with Radjenovic scoring his second of the game and eighth of the season with assists going to Brody Silk and Chris Maniccia.

In goal, Clint Windsor recorded his ninth win of the season, stopping 19 of the 20 shots he faced on the night. Alex Brook-Potts also notched 16 saves on 18 shots in the victory.

The Badgers next action will come against the University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT) Friday at the Seymour-Hannah Centre at is 7:15 p.m.

The Badgers also dropped a 6-2 decision at Ryerson.

Macleod and Josh Timpano scored for Brock.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

The women’s hockey team dropped a tough 3-2 decision to the University of Toronto Varsity Blues in front of a program record 1,003 fans as part of the Clean Sport Awareness Game in support of Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport at the Seymour-Hannah Centre.

After a scoreless opening period, the Badgers got on the board first, 1:16 into the second; as Christina Ieradi and Annie Berg set up defenseman Alex Finlayson for her first of the season.

Brock would take a 2-0 lead six minutes into the second period, as Maggie Spratt-Mallick scored.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The women’s basketball team fell to the Lakehead Thunderwolves 71-47 on Saturday night at the Thunderdome in Thunder Bay.

After defeating the Thunderwolves in the first game of the annual doubleheader, the Badgers were unable to secure the season sweep.

Kira Cornelissen, who notched a double double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, led the Badgers. Also chipping in was Bridget Atkinson who added 14 points and seven rebounds.

The loss concludes a road trip in which the Badgers went 2-4. They will return home to host the Queens Gaels on Friday at 6 p.m. for their first home game of 2017.

The Badgers also defeated Lakehead 92-84.

Brock had four players in double figures led by Cornelissen, who registered a game-high 28 points and six rebounds. Melissa Tatti contributed with 23 points and seven assists, while Atkinson and Baelie Campbell chipped in with 11 and 10 points respectively.

CURLING

Brock Badgers skip and two-sport athlete Eric Bradey was selected as an OCTC All-Star. The third-year skip will look to lead the Badgers to the OUA and USports championship titles in the upcoming months.

NIAGARA COLLEGE

Six-foot-four forward Van Hutchinson Jr. was as dominant as he is tall in the paint when Niagara tipped off the 2017 portion of the men’s college basketball season with an impressive, offensive outburst.

Hutchinson, the college’s top male athlete for the week ending Sunday, scored 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, collected six assists and recorded four steals helping lead the Knights to the 128-109 victory over the Mohawk Mountaineers, the reigning Ontario Colleges Athletic Association silver medallists. “Van played an outstanding, full, and well-rounded game against Mohawk,” head coach Keith Vassell said of the native of Nassau, Bahamas.

Hutchinson is averaging team highs in both points, 14.5 points per game; as well as in rebounds, 8.6.

The 128-point showing in the home-court win is the second most in the history of the men’s basketball program at the region’s community college. Niagara put up 129 points in a game in 1997.

Niagara, second in the West Region with a 7-1 record, is ranked third provincially and fifth nationally heading into a home game Wednesday against the 3-6 Redeemer Royals. Tip off is 8 p.m. at the Athletic Centre in Welland.

‘Force to be reckoned with’

Female athletic of the week Amy Bultje didn’t leave her A game at home when the women’s volleyball team played a pair of weekend games in Sudbury.

The 6-foot-1 middle blocker from Chatham was a standout for the Knights, in both a four-set victory over the Cambrian Golden Shield and a 3-0 sweep of the Boreal Vipers.

She contributed a total of 20 wins in back-to-week wins that improved Niagara’s record to 10-1.

“Amy is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with at the net” Knights head coach Nathan Janzen said. “She had a really fantastic weekend.”

Niagara, second in the west, is back on the court Friday for a home against the third-place St. Clair Saints, 8-2.

Four-for-four in rankings.

Niagara College’s big four is living up to that name heading to the final half of their seasons.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams enter the week ranked in the top 10 provincially, and so are the college’s men’s and women’s volleyball teams.

Niagara’s varsity teams in the two sports have combined to compile an impressive 30-10, with women’s volleyball pacing the pack with a 10-1 record. Also posting only one loss so far this season is men’s basketball, 7-1; while women’s hoops and women’s volleyball each have 7-4 records.

The women’s volleyball Knights also top the list when it comes to rankings. They are second in the province, and 11th in the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association’s top 15.

Not far behind is men’s basketball, third provincially, No. 5 in Canada.

Men’s volleyball and women’s basketball are both ranked sixth in Ontario. They are unranked nationally.

Men’s volleyball

Niagara swept a pair of matches against Sudbury-based opponents on the weekend, easily handling the Boreal Vipers and Cambrian Golden Shield.

Head coach Nathan Groenveld, whose team improved to 7-4 in league play. used the opportunity to fine tune his lineup, giving court experience to every player on the Knights roster.

Two nice 3-0 wins in Sudbury for men’s volleyball,” Groenveld said. “This is always a tough trip on the guys with a lot of time spent in the bus going into the first match.”

“I was proud of how dialled in we were to our own process this weekend. Everyone on our roster got time this weekend and made meaningful contributions.”

Groenveld said the third-place Knights couldn’t afford to look past ninth-place Cambrian, 1-10; and 10-th place Boreal, 0-11; despite their losing records.

“The second half of the season is an all sprint for the playoffs and getting four points on the road was key for us.

Singled out for the coach’s praise were Garrett Suderman and Aidan Atkinson who excelled distributing the offence.

Adam Vandenfool was a standout in passing on defence in both matches, while Eden graduate Jacob Williamson finished with 24 points in just six sets of play.

The Knights host St. Clair in an 8 p.m. start Friday.

Women’s volleyball

Seven were all the sets Niagara needed to record two wins and earn four points in women’s volleyball.

A 3-1 victory over the Cambrian Golden Shield and a 3-0 sweep of the Boreal Vipers, both in Sudbury, lifted the Knights to 10-1, second only to the Humber Hawks, 10-0; in West Region.

Most starters in the Niagara lineup sat out the match against Boreal.

“Others did a great job stepping up,” head coach Nathan Janzen said. “Roberta Dunlap made her regular-season debut, and Mackenzie Bailey set her first game from start to finish.”

“This weekend was definitely a team effort.”

Niagara is home to 8-2 St. Clair Friday.

With files from Bernd Franke