BACK OF HOUSE: Cooking abroad for the long haul

I was asked by a good friend the other day the difference between cooking in North America and cooking in Europe, specifically why so many North American cooks still clamour at the opportunity to cook in Europe as a part of their culinary education.

The immediate answer, ironically, is Europe’s comfortable respect for time.

Since the Second World War and America’s rise as a global superpower, there has been an international fascination with the perceived fair openness and immediacy of the ‘American Dream’: anybody can get what they want, and they can get it quickly. The explosion of Hollywood, and the global advertisement of a U.S. look and lifestyle, from Coca-Cola to Air Jordans, has strengthened this attraction. The world is hungry for what America sells.

As comedian Dan Aykroyd quipped: “Everyone is doing flips and twists to get into a genuine pair of American blue jeans.”

This desire for immediate, unbounding success has wreaked havoc with traditional trades such as cuisine as it has whittled down the very essence of what truly sustains them — the respect of time it takes to master the craft. Our focus in North America is too heavily weighted on end results.

Never has there been a time when media frenzy has so fully engulfed cuisine.

Chefs today are portrayed in the rock-star light and the whole of our population has become foodies. There appears an accompanying message that this exalted position is available to anyone, and immediately.

This myth has swollen even into the schools who churn out cooks at an alarming rate. When I meet with new graduates entering the profession, I am often shocked by how misled their perceptions are of what is possible, and how quickly.

The short, misled snapshot is this: 1. Graduate from culinary school; 2. Accept a high position in a culinary brigade (on three separate occasions last summer I interviewed graduates who would accept nothing less than sous chef); 3. Secure a head chef position in the first year or two out of school; 4. Get the de rigeur hipster haircut and full-sleeve of artisanal food tattoos; 5. Write a book, buy a farm and an apiary, have a TV culinary drama and run a culinary studio — by age 30.

But not all is lost.

Thankfully, there is perspective still abounding, and cooks who are well-led, or intuitive of their own accord, look to places where the entire life road of the craft, or ‘metier’, is respected.

In Europe the whole of a culinary apprenticeship is viewed as being important, honourable even. Certainly it is not viewed as a circuitous route to fame, so the lessons get well-learned. It is not uncommon, even today, to have several family generations follow the tradition ‘under the hood.’

When the Michelin tire company released its first guides to lauded culinary destinations in the French countryside, it would not even consider reviewing and rating a property that had not existed for years — such stark contrast to our celebrated, hipster restaurants that can be short-lived and disposable by contrast.

I remember being in Hampshire, England, many years ago working as an apprentice at a two-Michelin Star property and being totally overwhelmed by my possession of ‘celebrity’ in the tiny town. “Well, I’m certainly not the chef,” I would say. “No, but you are on the path!”

And that subtle, powerful difference is why any cook looking for a lifetime in the business will look abroad, where the path is respected as much as the finish line.

— Ross Midgley moved from P.E.I. to Niagara in 1999. Since then he has held the lead position in several of the region’s top kitchens. He is passionate about his family, all things Niagara and good rock ’n’ roll. He can be reached at chefrmidgley1968@gmail.com.