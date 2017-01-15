The past and the present in coaching senior boys high school basketball at Notre Dame was honoured on the final night of this year's Tribune Tournament.

First to take a well-deserved bow in the spotlight Saturday at Dillon Hall was Mike Rao. The 39-year coaching veteran, including 20 guiding the Fighting Irish senior team, was praised for his contributions to the sport, as well as to the school as a long-time teacher and current head of the physical education department.

It was equally a night to remember for his successor as coach of senior team, Mark Gallagher. In his first year at the helm of the varsity, the Notre Dame faculty member guided the squad to a 68-60 victory over the Welland Centennial Cougars for the Tribune Tournament championship.

The whistle-to-whistle win before a packed house almost evenly divided between Centennial and Notre Dame fans was in sharp contrast to the team's come-from-behind victory over the Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs the night before in the semifinal round at Niagara College in Welland.

In the all-Welland battle for basketball bragging rights the Irish didn't wait until there was 0.1 seconds remaining in regulation to net the game-winning layup.

Instead, they took a 33-18 lead into the break and were up by 10 heading into the final quarter in a rematch of the 2014 final.

Gallagher stopped short of calling his team's semifinal game a wakeup call, but admitted the Irish “didn't play all that well” against Churchill in the opening half Friday.

“Today we told ourselves 'Let's play play defence from the start, not fall asleep,'” said Gallagher, who spent 12 years coaching the junior team before taking the reins from Rao.

He gave Centennial credit for a “great effort” in a back-and-forth game so fast-paced that the tempo made the 35-second shot clocks at each end of the court redundant.

“They played as hard as they could in the second half. They gave us a really good scare,” Gallagher said, praising the play of the Cougars.

“This was good high school basketball.”

Jonah Guarin, whose last-second field goal against the 'Dogs in the semifinals clinched the chance to play the cats in the final, said the nail-biter against Churchill taught his team a “valuable lesson.”

“It taught us never to take anything lightly, and to never come out light on defence,” said Guarin, who was selected to the second all-star team and scored 12 points against Centennial.

“Tonight we came out and played our game.

Brandon Graziani, the top defensive player at the four-day, 16-team tournament; and Ryan Cooper, most valuable player; netted 17 and 12 points, respectively, for the Irish, while Braidon Moore and Alex Root each scored 10 in the win.

Notre Dame returned to the winner's circle following a one-year absence. In 2016 a loss to the A.N. Myer Marauders in the championship final denied the Irish a four-peat.

Centennial head coach Phil Mosley, whose team won the consolation championship last year, was disappointed in the outcome, though not in the output from his players; especially, in the second half.

“I couldn't be any prouder of my team than I am today,” he said. “After the first half they could have folded, but they did the exact opposite.”

“In the second half, we caught fire. We started to nail down shots, and that spreads the defence.”

Mosley said Notre Dame's physicality made coming back from a deficit difficult.

“They're a big, strong team and that strength wears you down,” Mosley said.

Jacob Bray, Centennial's player of the game in the final and a second-team, all-star, attributed a night-and-day difference between the two halves to a change in attitude.

“We worked really hard to get here, but we had a slow start to the game,” the Grade 11 student said. “In the change room, we had the nothing-to-lose mentality.”

“No one expected us to be here, so we just went out and played.”

He praised the school's cheerleaders and the Centennial community for coming out on a Saturday night to support the team.

“Our fans really kept us in this game.”

Kennan Larmand, with 17 points; Bray, 14; and Reese Radobenko, 12; scored in double digits for the Cougars.

Rao, 57, who also was recognized for his many years of service to the committee that oversees the oldest high school tournament in Ontario, wasn't only humbled by the honour, but he was surprised by who he got to share it with.

The Welland native, now an assistant coach with the Brock University men's basketball team, did a double take, took off his glasses and wiped tears from eyes when his son Christopher came down from the stands.

“When did you get in?” Rao asked the 21-year-old, an assistant basketball coach at Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S.

The younger Rao's flight arrived in Toronto 7 a.m. Saturday, but the tribute to the much-loved coach and teacher had been in the works since last fall.

“Don Larman (tournament co-convener) invited me to come down in October.”

Mom Pam knew about the son's surprise appearance, too.

“My mom knows how to keep a secret.”

Christopher Rao spent three years playing basketball for his father while attending Notre Dame. He said he never noticed much difference between Mike Rao the coach and Mike Rao the coach.

“Not much at all. He's the same guy all the time,” Chris Rao. “First and foremost, he's a teacher: a teacher of the game, a teacher of life lessons.”

Many Notre Dame students and supporters in the capacity crowd waved placards with Rao's picture when Larman made the special presentation in front of the scorers table.

“The fans here tonight are so wonderful,” Rao said. “I'm glad I'm here.”

The E.L. Crossley Cyclone defeated the Denis Morris Reds 64-59 in the consolation final that tipped off the championship doubleheader at Dillon Hall.

