The Niagara IceDogs finally found a way to turn on the power.

The IceDogs have struggled mightily with their power play this season but Saturday night scored a whopping six goals with the man advantage en route to a 10-6 victory over the Barrie Colts in an Ontario Hockey League game at the Barrie Molson Centre.

“I have to think that is an IceDogs’ record,” Niagara coach Dave Bell said. “That never, ever happens but in our last seven games we have scored power-play goals in all but one of them.

“It’s coming and Kirill Maksimov has made a difference on our power play. He puts a different dynamic to it. He wanders and has a great hockey IQ and is able to find soft areas and makes them adjust a lot more because he’s not stationary at all. He’s moving around so that opens up everybody else.”

The win was the third straight for Niagara this week and improves their record to 15-20-4-3.

The IceDogs rallied from a 3-1 deficit after one period to score six times in a wild second period which saw nine total goals scored. Niagara then netted three unanswered goals in the third.

“It was a weird game,” Bell said. “I was upset with the guys the way we came out to start the game but the message was this is a fun game, this game is not over. Let’s get our structure back together and we can put up some big numbers. We were both loose and let’s tighten up and see what we can do,”

Rookie Danial Singer paced the IceDogs with two goals and two assists and was named the game’s first star. Maksimov and defenceman Willy Lochead added two goals each while captain Ryan Mantha contributed a goal and three assists. Oliver Castleman, Matthew Philip and Johnny Corneil rounded out the scoring.

“I like Danial Singer a lot,” Bell said. “He got shoved down to the fourth line this weekend. He’s a good player and when he’s out their against other team’s fourth lines or their fifth or sixth defencemen, that’s a over-match for him and he can expose them and that’s what he did.”

Lucas Chiodo, Anthony Stefano, Ben Hawerchuk, Zachary Magwood, Jason Willms and Roy Radke replied for the Colts.

Colton Incze earned the win with 34 saves in goal for Niagara.

The IceDogs are in Guelph Tuesday and home to the Storm Thursday.

