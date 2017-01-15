Franke Niagara’s new regional sports editor

The new regional sports editor for Postmedia Network in Niagara is no stranger to the area’s diverse sports.

After 17 years as sports editor for The Welland Tribune, Bernd Franke is looking forward to the challenge of “broadening his scope and covering sports on a regionwide basis.”

Bernd said the close-knit sports community and the hard work of his predecessor Bernie Puchalski will give him a solid foundation as he accepts this opportunity, which is effective today.

“With the IceDogs, Brock and Niagara College and, of course, auto racing, there is so much sharing already. This is a logical next step forward,” said Franke, a Conestoga College journalism graduate and a veteran of almost 40 years in the industry.

Postmedia Network’s Niagara editor-in-chief Angus Scott has worked with Franke for many years and said he is “extremely pleased” Franke has agreed to take on this new role.

Scott said what makes Franke a good fit for the position is his ability to adapt.

“The changing nature of the newspaper industry requires an ability to adapt, and over his lengthy career, Bernd has shown an ability to do just that,” Scott said.

Franke’s knowledge of local sports was also a deciding factor for Scott, who said he is sure the region will come to appreciate Franke’s talents and knowledge.

For the past three years Franke has covered stock car racing in the region. His roundups from Merrittville Speedway ran regularly in the St. Catharines Standard and Niagara Falls Review, not just in The Tribune.

“Racing teams come to Merrittville and Humberstone from throughout the region, and beyond, as do race fans,” he said. “It was my job, but it was their passion.”

Franke worked as a city editor at daily newspapers in Guelph and Timmins and was managing editor in Kirkland Lake before joining The Tribune in 1997.

Franke and his wife Janice live in Welland. They have two grown children.

