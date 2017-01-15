Sports

Centennial, Crossley and Notre Dame players selected to all-star teams

By Bernd Franke, The Tribune

Kyle Cooper receives the Larry Cooney Trophy as the most valuable player at the Tribune Boys Basketball Tournament from Todd Cooney, left, and Nate Benjamin, an assistant coach with the Niagara College men's basketball team. BERND FRANKE/Welland Tribune

Team and individual award winners at the 62nd Tribune Boys Basketball Tournament played Jan. 11-14 in Welland:

 

Championship trophy: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Consolation trophy: E.L. Crossley Cyclone

Most sportsmanlike team: Ridgeway-Crystal Beach Blue Devils

Most valuable player: Kyle Cooper, Notre Dame

Top defensive player: Sympho Ilundo, Denis Morris

Most sportsmanlike player: Chris Holmes, Crossley

Best overall cheerleader: Raygen Duquette, Notre Dame

All-stars, first team: Jacob Bray, Centennial; Kyle Cooper, Notre Dame; Brandon Graziani, Notre Dame; Ryan Kort, Crossley; Braidon Moore, Notre Dame

All-stars, second team: Jonah Guarin, Notre Dame; Sympho, Ilundo, Denis Morris; Josh Lahn, Crossley; Keenan Larmand, Centennial; Asim Serri, Sir Winston Churchill

All-star cheerleading squad: Emilee Brettell, Notre Dame; Kennedy Keith, Centennial; Raygen Duquette, Notre Dame

 



