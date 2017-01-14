Ryan Kort scored 17 points, Josh Lahn 15 and Ben Kalchman 10, and the E.L. Crossley Cyclone defeated the Denis Morris Reds 64-59 for the consolation championship at the 62nd Tribune Boys Basketball Tournament in Welland.

Double A Cyclone, 0-5 in the B final since winning they last won the consolation championship at Ontario's oldest high school tournament in 2012, withstood a 10-point run by the triple A Reds to hold on for the victory.

Denis Morris tied the opening game of a championship doubleheader Saturday night at Dillon Hall at 53-53 with 1:09 remaining in regulation.

Lahn returned momentum to Crossley's side of the court by nailing a three-pointer and going 2-for-2 from the foul line after he was fouled on the next possession.

Fittingly, it was the Grade 10 student who intercepted the ball at half court when Denis Morris attempted to get back into the game in the dying seconds.

Sympho Ilundo led the Reds in scoring a game-high 21 points. Michael Cassidy and Mitchell McArthur each contributed eight points in the loss.

Doug Aitchison marked his 10 Tribune Tournament has a head coach by winning a consolation championship for the first time.

Ironically, Aitchison was losing coach when the Cyclone beat the Stamford Hornets by three points for their last B title.