Two people face mutiple charges, following a police chase that resulted in a crash into a cruiser in Thorold.

Niagara Regional Police say on Thursday at around 11:30 p.m. a Volkswagen Passat was observed on Niagara Street in St. Catharines.

A routine check of the vehicle plate number determined that the owner of the vehicle had reported it stolen from Kitchener.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, and the driver sped off.

The suspect vehicle continued to flee from police which ended when the accused drove down a dead-end street of Thorold Townline Road, in Thorold.

Police say with no other exit available, the accused drove straight into the police vehicle, disabling both vehicles.

Joseph Moon, 37, of no fixed address was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and breach of probation.

The passenger, Mireille Gagnon, 27, of Niagara Falls was arrested for possession of stolen property and breach of Probation.

The Niagara Regional Police Service vehicle sustained about $15,000 in damages.

There were no injuries.

Moon and Gagnon will appear in bail court Friday in St. Catharines.