Gabba Gabba Hey, a Ramone heads to Falls Comic Con

The Niagara Falls Comic Con will beat on the brat this June.

Marky Ramone, a 15-year member of punk legends The Ramones, has been announced for all three days of the sixth annual Comic Con, June 2 to 4 at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls.

“This is the first time we’re bringing in a musician to the event as a celebrity guest, and the response has been huge,” says co-organizer and co-founder Chris Dabrowski.

“This won’t be the last appearance by a rock legend at Comic Con.”

While not an original member, Marky (real name: Marc Steven Bell) replaced drummer Tommy in 1978, in time to record The Ramones’ classic fourth album Road to Ruin.

He played with the band for five years, appearing with them in the cheesy musical Rock and Roll High School, before he was asked to leave in 1983 because of a drinking problem.

He returned clean and sober four years later and was The Ramones’ drummer until their retirement in 1996. He played more than 1,700 shows and recorded 10 albums with the band.

He’s one of only three surviving members of The Ramones through the years. The original line-up (Joey, Johnny, Dee Dee and Tommy) all died between 2001 and 2014. He, along with the original four members, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

Among other bands Ramone has drummed for are the Misfits, Dust and Richard Hell & the Voidoids.

Dabrowski is thrilled to bring punk rock royalty to town.

“If you grew up in the ‘80s or ‘90s, there’s no doubt you’ve heard a song by The Ramones,” he says. “Even today they are played heavily on-air - they’re music icons.”

Other confirmed guests for Comic Con include Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), horror legend Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Barbara Eden (I Dream of Jeannie), Jason Mewes (Clerks), Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead) and wrestlers Sting, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall.

For tickets visit www.nfcomiccon.com

