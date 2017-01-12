Jazz icon Peterson celebrated at Shaw

The widow and daughter of Oscar Peterson will host an evening at the Shaw Festival celebrating the Canadian jazz icon Jan. 27.

Part of the Bravo Niagara! winter concert series, the night will include a screening of the film Oscar Peterson: Keeping the Groove Alive, followed by a Q&A with Peterson’s widow Kelly and daughter Celine. Afterwards will be a concert at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre by Peterson’s former bassist Dave Young and Juno-winning pianist Robi Botos.

Celine says it’s one of the few Q&A’s she has done with her mother, making the Niagara-on-the-Lake show a true family affair.

“Usually we’re doing separate things,” she says. “This project is her baby.”

The project includes selections from the 2015 release Oscar, With Love, a 3-CD set produced by Kelly to commemorate her late husband’s 90th birthday. It contains never-before-heard Peterson originals recorded by modern jazz artists.

“She put everything into it, and I was just lucky enough to go along for the ride,” says Celine. “It’s such a complex endeavour that she did, and the vision was so grand…the fact she made it come true was very special.”

Born in Montreal, Peterson showed an early flair for the trumpet but was forced to stop playing after a battle with tuberculosis. He instead turned to the piano, and was playing complex pieces at the age of nine.

He went on to do more than 200 recordings, win eight Grammy Awards, and join the pantheon of great jazz pianists.

He played thousands of concerts worldwide over his 60-year career before dying of kidney failure in December, 2007.

Celine, born in 1991, rarely missed a performance by her father in his later years.

“Growing up, I always travelled with my parents and was always at the shows,” she says. “There were only two shows that I missed in the 16 years he was playing while I was alive.”

She recalls it as “routine” to watch her dad play. It was only later she realized the full reach of his impact and influence.

“I knew he was someone special and of course very talented, but I didn’t really know until after he passed the extent of what he had achieved in his career.

“And there’s always more to discover, which is kind of unique and exciting. There will always most likely be one song that I haven’t heard, one story that has yet to be told. It opens my eyes to how many people he reached.”

The Bravo Niagara! winter concert series includes Divine Brown & DJ 80 Empire Jan. 14 at Peller Estates Winery and Molly Johnson Jan. 21 at the Shaw Festival Theatre.

