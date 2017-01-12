Fight inside jail at courthouse

Court Notebook:

Look out for that glass of cyanide.



That’s the advice Judge Tory Colvin gave to a man appearing before him Thursday in an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines.



Shaun Walton, 31, pleaded guilty to breaching one of the terms of his probation order. The offence took place Jan. 7, at an address on St. Paul Street West in St. Catharines.



Court heard Walton was in court Nov. 9 for a domestic dispute and received a conditional discharge. One of the terms of his probation was not to have any contact with the female victim unless she provided written consent.



On Jan. 7, Walton and the female were found to be living together and they had both been drinking. Walton was arrested because he was in violation of the earlier court order because the female never provided the authorities with written consent that she wanted to see him.



“If someone handed you a glass of cyanide would you drink it?” the judge asked Walton.



The Crown asked the judge to consider a 30-day jail sentence.



Walton was given credit for eight days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served.



Stolen meat:

A Niagara Falls man who stole two packages of meat from Zehrs Markets on Morrison Street in Niagara Falls has been fined $50, which was almost equivalent to the cost of the meat that was stolen.



Raymond Librock, 49, appeared in an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines and pleaded guilty to theft under $5,000. The offence took place Oct. 1.



Court was told Librock placed seven packages of meat into a bag, but then put five packages back. He left the store without paying for two packages of meat having a total value of $48.16. He was apprehended outside of the store and the meat was returned for resale.



Defence lawyer Brandon Chase told Judge Tory Colvin his client was the recent victim of a stabbing and a man is currently in custody charged with that offence. Chase asked for a reduced fine because Librock is on Ontario Works and has limited means to pay.



Librock was fined $50 and given credit for one day of pretrial custody.



Jailhouse fight:

A man who was involved in a fight with another inmate inside a jail cell at the St. Catharines courthouse has been sentenced to 45 days in jail.



Jeremy Geier, 36, pleaded guilty to an assault charge in an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines in front of Judge Tory Colvin. The incident took place Dec. 22.



Court heard Geier and another inmate were involved in a fight with another inmate who was repeatedly kicked and punched and required some stitches.



Geier was recently convicted for a robbery and still needs to serve seven months for that offence. The 45-day sentence for the assault is being added to the seven months currently being served.



