With that, E.L. Crossley head coach Doug Aitchison conceded that his Cyclone were no match for the Welland Centennial Cougars in qualifying-round action at the 62nd Tribune Boys Basketball Tournament Wednesday in Welland.

“In terms of basketball talent, we belong on the consolation side of the bracket. This is the result we expected,” he said after Crossley dropped a 49-33 decision to the host Cougars in a rematch of last year’s consolation championship final.

“There’s not a lot basketball experience, but they all play in other sports. When we go against players who play year-round, it shows.”

Despite a loss that dropped his double A team’s record to 1-9 overall, and to 0-2 against Centennial this season, Aitchison said he was pleased with what he saw on the court.

“The effort was top shelf, as it has been all year,” he said. “I really liked this a lot today.”

“I’m seeing signs of the coaching strategy and the plays coming together on the floor.”

“Now, all we have to do is score. We’re muckers in the best sense of the word, but we’re, shall we say, ‘scoring challenged.’”

Crossley never thought about sitting out a tournament that showcases the skills of some of the top senior boys teams in Niagara and, which since its inception in 1955, has been Ontario’s oldest high school tournament.

“The Tribune is really one of the showcases. This is always circled on the calendar for us,” the Crossley coach said.

Aitchison wasn’t alone in singing the praises of the visiting Cyclone in the opening game of the 16-team, four-day senior high school showcase. Cougars head coach Phil Mosley likewise was impressed with how a Crossley team that lost to Centennial by 30 points in league play came out strong in the rematch.

“I think our kids were a bit excited playing in front of full house, but give Crossley credit. They played well,” Mosley said after the Cougars improved to 15-4 with yesterday’s win.

“They gave us trouble on defence.”

Centennial, which edged Crossley 36-36 to take the B title at last year’s Tribune Tournament, will need to be “more disciplined and more focused” if it hopes to win its first championship since 2012.

“We’re going to have to make the kind of shots that we didn’t make today if we want to move on.”

Reese Radobenko was selected as player of the game for the Cougars after netting 15 points, including nine from beyond the three-point arc. He called the game against Crossley a learning experience in never taking an opponent too lightly, regardless of win-loss record.

“We know that when we play, we can’t take teams for granted,” the Grade 11 student said. “That’s how we start making mistakes and creating turnovers.”

The 5-foot-8 guard, who is playing in his first Tribune Tournament, said the Cougars began getting into a rhythm following the halftime break.

“We picked up our defensive intensity in the third quarter. That was a big difference in the game.”

Centennial’s Jacob Bray led all scorers with 16 points.

Josh Lann and Ben Kalchman paced Crossley in scoring with seven and six points, respectively.

Next up for the Cougars is a 5 p.m. championship quarter-final today on their home court versus the winner of the Port Colborne Blue Bears-Saint Michael Mustangs.

Crossley plays the Port High-Saint Michael loser in a 2:15 p.m. tipoff at Jean Vanier.

