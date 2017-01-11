Region commits $10M to Canada Games bid

It’s not often you can get a room full of regional politicians to agree on something, but a request to fund Niagara’s bid for the 2021 Canada Games received unanimous approval Wednesday.

The Region’s corporate services committee gave its support to the bid in the form of a $10.35-million commitment should the application be successful.

“Today was an important part of this process,” Doug Hamilton, chair of the local games committee, said after the meeting. “You have the 12 municipalities contributing each in their own way. The Region is the 13th player on the team, if you want to call it that. It’s the biggest player because we are bidding as Niagara.”

Three other Ontario regions — Ottawa, Sudbury and Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge — are also in the running for the 2021 games.

The bids have to submitted by the end of January. The Canada Games Council will make its decision at the end of March.

The bid evaluation committee is scheduled to visit Niagara on March 1.

“The only risk I see is the bid not being successful,” Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati said. “It’s a great opportunity.”

Regional Chairman Alan Caslin said the funding approval shows Canada Games officials that Niagara is completely committed to the bid.

“We can’t forget we are in a competition here,” he said.

The provincial and federal governments have each promised to put up $10.35 million.

The Region’s funding package is broken down into a number of parts. It includes a $3-million capital commitment, to be raised with a debenture. There is also a $4-million operating commitment — funded annually at $1 million over the four years, 2018 to 2021.

The money will also support legacy projects related to the Canada Games. That’s the key for Hamilton.

“It’s a two-week festival, but the importance is what happens after the games are over,” he said. “That’s the exciting part for me. It’s all about creating a legacy in Niagara. There will be really important sport infrastructure improvements across the Region, and there will be programs that benefit all ages and abilities right up to seniors.”

Local municipalities, and other public sector partners, such as post-secondary institutions, have pledged funding for operating and capital budgets of about $6 million, in a blend of in-kind and cash commitments.

The games are the country’s largest multi-sport event for young Canadian amateur athletes.

Past participants include Sidney Crosby, Steve Nash, Catriona Le May Doan, Eugenie Bouchard, Andre De Grasse, Russell Martin, Hayley Wickenheiser and Adam Van Koeverden.

Niagara Sport Commission projects the games to have an economic impact, at a low end, of $180 million with support for 1,100 jobs, and $57 million in salaries and wages.

Should Niagara be successful in its bid, the event will draw 4,600 athletes across 17 different sports, including officials, trainers, and support staff.

It will include about 80 hours of national television coverage (TSN/RDS), and attract about 30,000 visitors.

