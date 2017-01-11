IceDogs acquire Maksimov on last day of trading

Four trades. That’s what Joey Burke and the Niagara IceDogs brass made over the past two weeks leading up to Tuesday’s Ontario Hockey League trade deadline.

But the return, in those four trades, is the real story.

The IceDogs acquired two roster players, and eight draft picks, while only losing two roster players and one late round pick.

Cal Davis, who was playing with the Thorold Blackhawks, was dealt to Kingston on Jan. 3 for a fifth round pick.

In perhaps what was the best return by any team in the OHL, the Dogs acquired four second-round picks, a third-round pick and goaltender Nate McDonald from the Peterborough Petes in exchange for forward Chris Paquette.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Niagara acquired overage forward Justin Brack from the Owen Sound Attack, giving up only an 11th round draft pick in return.

Then to cap things off on Tuesday, the IceDogs received a second- and third-round pick, plus forward Kirill Maksimov from the Saginaw Spirit for defenceman Hayden Davis.

“What Joey (Burke) did was amazing,” proclaimed IceDogs head coach Dave Bell.

“He subbed Maksimov in for Paquette getting a year younger in that position. Maksimov’s numbers are ahead of Paquette’s at the same age.

“He stabilized us up front with Brack, giving us a defensively responsible player to help protect leads and kill penalties.

“We got a very capable goalie having an unbelievable year in Jr. B that gives us options and depth moving forward. And the unbelievable amount of picks that we desperately needed to continue building the franchise back up.”

Maksimov, who was born in Concord Ontario but has dual — Canadian and Russian — citizenship, has six goals and 16 points in 37 games this season, while McDonald is 20-2 with a 2.05 goals against average, and .928 save-percentage with the Powasson Voodoos of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League this season.

The 17-year-old netminder, barring any injuries, will finish the season in Junior B, according to Bell.

Burke, who was named the IceDogs director of player personnel last summer, was so busy over the past few days he freely admitted, “ I’ve never had my phone run out of battery daily simply from being on it non-stop.”

Burke added: “It was extremely important for our group to not only add draft selections, but to add as many possible in the next four seasons where prior to this season our draft cupboard was completely empty.

“Coming into this past weekend we had only one second round pick over the next five years. That has changed dramatically.”

Burke is sad to see Paquette and Hayden Davis leave the organization, but feels with Brack and Maksimov now in the fold — and the all the draft picks they received in return — the future looks bright.

“To be able to add five second-round picks, and two thirds in the past two days, has completely restored our draft selections,” said Burke.

“This can’t be understated as these selections will allow us to continue to bring top young talent to Niagara, as well as have the ability to use in potential future trades when we feel needed.”

Brack and Maksimov will both make their Dogs debuts Thursday when the Ottawa 67’s visit Meridian Centre.

The IceDogs are one of only three OHL teams to make the playoffs the past nine seasons, and the Niagara brass is hoping to celebrate 10 straight playoff appearances in the team’s tenth anniversary.

“The goal this year is to make the playoffs and continue our streak,” Burke said.

“I felt these moves were necessary for the future of this organization, and to set us up to bring a championship to Niagara in the coming years.”