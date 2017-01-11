Hotel Dieu Angels campaign soars beyond goal

There’s still time to donate to the Snowflakes and Angels Christmas campaign for Hotel Dieu Shaver.

The health and rehabilitation centre has surpassed its original fundraising goal of $85,000. Early counts have the total amount raised as high as $150,000.

The money will go toward the hospital’s wishlist, which includes much-needed items such as bariatric beds, restorative physiotherapy equipment and patient lifts.

“We’re thrilled … we can’t say thank you enough,” said Mary Jane Johnson, spokeswoman for Hotel Dieu Shaver.

She attributed much of the increase in money raised to the opportunity to light the Christmas tree at St. Catharines city hall this year.

Johnson noted that from the kickoff Evening in the Courtyard event all the way through the fundraising campaign, “our donors are amazing, and the community has been great.”

The campaign closes Friday, Jan. 13.

For more information, or to donate, visit www.hoteldieushaver.org/site/foundation.