Brock panel to discuss Trump presidency

Three Brock University professors will discuss Donald Trump’s presidency and what it might mean for Canada, at a forum next Tuesday.

The panel discussion is called The Rise of Trumpism: What’s Next for the United States, Canada, and the World? It will be held at 7 p.m., in the Mills Room of St. Catharines Public Library.

The roundtable discussion and Q&A will feature professor Leah Bradshaw and associate professors Blayne Haggart and Stefan Dolgert, all members of the political science department at Brock.

Tickets are free but registration is required.

To register, click here.