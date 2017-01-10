Judge impressed by inmate's negotiation skills

Even the judge was impressed by the way a career criminal was able to negotiate a good deal for himself in dealing with a string of criminal charges that included everything from stealing a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and causing mischief by scratching his ex-girlfriend’s car.



Trevor Herdman, 33, is no stranger to the justice system having accumulated a criminal record that started in 1999 and was six and a half pages long even before his latest convictions.



On Tuesday, Herdman appeared in an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines before Judge Joseph Nadel and entered guilty pleas to eight charges. He originally faced about two dozen charges and trial dates had been set for two of those matters.



Herdman represented himself in working out a resolution with the Crown whereby he agreed to enter guilty pleas to a number of charges on the condition that his remaining charges be withdrawn.



“He has done an excellent job for himself,” said Nadel, adding the Crown would have had some difficulty proving some of the charges and by entering the guilty pleas about a week of court time was saved.



Assistant Crown attorney Mark Dean provided details that included Herdman driving a motor vehicle on the QEW near Lake Street in St. Catharines on Jan. 13 while he was disqualified; being in possession of stolen licence plates on April 5; stealing a Jeep from a dealership in Grimsby between May 21 and May 25; failing to stop for police on Highway 3 in Port Colborne May 24; and causing mischief to his ex-girlfriend’s car by scratching the door with a sharp object on May 27 in Hamilton.



Herdman, who has spent nearly a year in custody, worked out a resolution of time served plus an additional 60 days in jail that will be served on weekends.



“You are a smart fellow, but you are squandering your life. That’s your choice, but you could be productive and be a contributing member of the community.”



Herdman is already on probation for earlier convictions and the judge reminded him he remains a disqualified driver until those matters are cleared up with the Ministry of Transportation.



“You have elected to live your life in a certain fashion, and I can’t do anything about that, but you will remain on probation,” said Nadel, adding a further condition that Herdman have no contact with his ex-girlfriend. He is also prohibited from owning any weapons, firearms or ammunition for life.



