Eat healthier. Cut food waste. Be kinder to the planet.

They’re a common refrain at this time of year, the height of resolution season.

If they’re your goals for the new year, there’s an easy way to spare yourself resolution remorse for any tumbles off the proverbial wagon: Eat a salad. Just make sure it’s made with leaves grown by Niagara Lettuce Co.

The Vineland greens machine that’s a division of Sunrise Greenhouses grows between 1,300 and 1,500 heads of Boston, green and red oak leaf lettuce each week — even now in the greyest and coldest depths of January. So if eating local is also on your to-do list, you really have no excuses.

Dennis Sengsavang, who grows the heads of tender greens for Niagara Lettuce Co., will confirm how easy it is to make friends with salad.

“I became a big salad guy,” he said. “I’ll be honest, it’s a passion for growing. I love seeing it from the beginning to end.”

Still, this isn’t just any salad that Sengsavang grows.

Sunrise Greenhouses is better known for being early adopters of new and niche houseplant production. For years potted flowers, such as campanula, rather than food have been Sunrise’s bread and butter.

The operation began branching into edibles when it worked with the Vineland Research and Innovation Centre to develop the pixie grape, a popular and petite ornamental wine grapevine that comes in Pinot Meunier, and soon Merlot, Riesling and Cab Franc.

But Sunrise general manager Rodney Bierhuizen knows tastes change when it comes to the plants we place in our living rooms. Salad, by contrast, is a relative constant in our kitchens, and a more sustainable business plan than that stylish succulent sitting on my coffee table.

“There’s a definite trend toward locally grown,” Bierhuizen said. “We are seeing more and more greenhouses in the area focusing on this type of production — things like sprouts and microgreens.”

That’s why he didn’t waffle about making room in his family’s 18,000-square-metreoperation last September for the fledgling Niagara Lettuce Co., whose former owner no longer had the time to devote to the heady endeavour.

“When I saw it, it looked beautiful and that’s what we do here,” he said. “We’re in indoor potted plants. I saw (the lettuce) and it looked much different than what you see in the grocery store.”

And grocery stores know it. Bierhuizen has been approached by major chains to produce the flawless hydroponic heads for sale nationally.

Until they’ve perfected production, which takes about two months per head, Bierhuizen and crew are keeping Niagara Lettuce Co. harvests as local as possible. The lettuce sells at the Grand Oak Culinary Market in Vineland, Commisso’s in Niagara Falls, Hamilton’s Mustard Seed Co-op, and at the Ontario Food Terminal. It also makes its way into Toronto FoodShare’s Good Food Box program.

Two things he and Sengsavang have mastered, however, are eliminating all waste from production, and growing Niagara Lettuce Co. leaves without the use of chemicals.

Imperfect heads are donated to church and school meal programs rather than thrown out. Those not fit for people are used by local farmers to feed chickens and pigs.

Sengsavang and Bierhuizen keep the buttery Boston and crunchier oak leaf lettuces blemish-free by using predatory insects that feed on pests instead of showering the heads with pesticides and fungicides.

For those not quite so resolute in their resolutions, they sell their lush lettuce with roots in tact, which means you can stick it in a cup of fresh water and keep it growing for up to three weeks on your kitchen counter until you’re ready to eat it.

When you do dig in, Sengsavang recommends a more strident vinaigrette for the delicate leaves. Throw on some nuts and Craisins and call it a salad — and a new year’s resolution or three achieved.

— Tiffany Mayer is the author of Niagara Food: A Flavourful History of the Peninsula’s Bounty (The History Press). She also blogs about food and farming at eatingniagara.com. You can reach her at eatingniagara@gmail.com or on Twitter @eatingniagara.