Lukas Biggar earned the shutout, Alex McQuillan and Tyler Ray each scored twice, and the Welland Giant FM 91.7/Country 89 Tigers blanked visiting Fort Erie 8-0.

Trent Groulx, Zach Jansen, Jordan Raso and Jaxon Vanderlip also scored in the minor atom A team’s third win in a row.

Lamb, with two goals; Kylar Brocklebank, Blake Turner, Jansen, McQuillan, Raso, Ray and Vanderlip found the net in a 9-3 road win over Merritton, and Lamb, McQuillan, Ray and Turner in a 4-1 defeat of Grimsby, also on the road.

Raso tallied for the Tigers in a 1-1 draw at Fort Erie.

David Legault earns

back-to-back shutouts

David Legault backstopped the Welland Mike Knapp Ford Tigers to 1-0 shutouts over St. Catharines and Niagara Falls in minor midget A league play.

Nick Kubushesky scored against St. Catharines, Mitch Chastelet versus Niagara Falls.

Jacob Shirley and Kubushesky provided the offence in a 2-1 victory over Glanbrook.

Peewees skate

to fifth straight victory

Owen Cotter, Vic Lalonde and Cole Pelletier each scored a goal to lead the Welland Tigers to a 3-2 victory over previously unbeaten Glanbrook extending their minor peewee A win streak to five games.

Welland doubled Garden City 4-2 on goals from Arlen O’Neill, Brody Secord, Ryan Warren and Cotter.

Tykes improve their

record to 9-4-2

Joseph Boychuk netted a goal and Nathan Buliung earned the shutout, and the Welland Youngs Insurance Tigers improved their tyke A record to 9-4-2 blanking Grimsby 1-0 on the road.

Welland went undefeated at a tournament in Niagara-on-the-Lake before dropping a 2-1 decision to Markham in the semifinals. Boychuk replied for the Tigers in the loss.

Cash Brown and Michael Pope scored for Welland in a 2-1 victory over Grimsby in the tournament opener, and Grayson Mari accounted for the offence in a 1-1 draw with Glanbrook.

Buliung was between the pipes in a scoreless tie with Ajax.

Tigers earn their stripes

in Silver Stick qualifier

Kaden Falardeau scored two goals and teammate Ben Stea was a standout in net, earning player of the game honours, and the Welland Penalty Box Tigers held off Cambridge 2-1 to clinch a berth in the Silver Stick international major peewee A championships Jan. 19-22 in Port Huron, Mich.

In pool play, Welland edged Thorold 3-2 on goals Jacob PassMore, Kolby Sumbler and Nathan Lambrechts, lost 2-1 to Cambridge, with Sumbler scoring for the Tigers; before rebounding with a 4-1 win over St. Marys, thanks to goals from Brayden Flint, with two; Jacob Passmore and Sumbler.

Flint scored a hat trick and Passmore two goals in a 5-1 victory over Grimsby in the quarter-final round, while Flint, with two; Yanik Pomerleau, Mason Teather, Falardeau and Passmore provided the offence as Welland skated past Tillsonburg 6-1 and into the final.

Midgets begin 201

on a winning note

Brenden Morin, Noah Blakely, Brodie Thoms, Gavin Boorsma and Orion Woychenko each netted a goal, and the Welland L.J. Walters Insurance Tigers improved to 11-1-3 in major midget A league play with a 5-4 victory over Thorold.

Jacob Fontaine, Blakely and Thoms replied for Welland in a 3-3 draw with Grimsby, while Nicholas Villella, with four; Blakely, three; Matt Gallant, Sammy Leclair and Thoms scored goals in a 10-0 defeat of Garden City, Daniel Van Alstine recorded the shutout.

Thoms, with three; Dallas McKee and Blakely, two apiece; Nicklas Gallen, Boorsma and Villella were the goal-getters for Welland in a 10-1 victory over the Pelham Panthers. Liam Gaudet scored for Pelham.

Thoms, with two goals; Nolan Lynds and Villella found the back as the Tigers tied Fort Erie 4-4.

Welland went 1-2 and failed to advance at the regional Silver Stick qualifier held out of Pelham.

Villella, with two; and Thoms scored in a 3-1 win against St. Marys, Blakely, Lynds and Villella in a 5-3 loss to Thorold, and the Tigers were eliminated following a 1-0 loss to Caledonia.

