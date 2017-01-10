ADOPT A PET: Orchid needs a place to grow
Orchid is available for adoption form Lincoln County Humane Society. (Supplied photo)
Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.
For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $25. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $65 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.
Cats
Chouchou: domestic medium hair, male, 6½ years old
Mew: domestic shorthair, male, six years old
Sprinkles: domestic medium hair, female, seven years old
Orchid: domestic shorthair, female, 10½ years old
Nola: domestic longhair, female, six years old
Fester: domestic shorthair, male, seven years old
Houston: domestic longhair, male, two years old
Dogs
Rosebud: Australian cattle dog/ Mastiff, female, six years old
Eduardo: Jack Russel terrier mix, male, 10 years old
Other
Delilah: giant mix rabbit, female, 10 months old
Stella Luna: Himalyan Netherland dwarf rabbit, female, adult
Lucky: Flemmish giant mix rabbit, male, one year old
•••
Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.
For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.
Nabu: three years old, short hair, brown tabby, very cute
Shadowkins: eight years old, short hair, charcoal grey with a little white, shy at first but affectionate