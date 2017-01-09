St. Catharines hydro continues fraud investigation

St. Catharines Hydro is going ahead with the second phase of a forensic audit after being defrauded more than $655,000 in a cyber scam last month.

Niagara Regional Police are investigating the Dec. 13 incident, in which the money was removed from one of hydro’s accounts in what was believed to be a “phishing” fraud.

On Monday, hydro officials said in a press release that consultant KPMG presented preliminary findings of an investigation into the fraud to hydro’s board members on Jan. 6.

Based on the information, the board agreed to proceed with a second phase forensic audit by KPMG, which is in addition to the police investigation.

Hydro also said measures have been put in place to prevent any further incidents.

St. Catharines Hydro is a holding company for the subsidiary St. Catharines Hydro Generation, which operates the Heywood Generating Station. It is wholly owned by the city and is a shareholder in Horizon Utilities Corporation.

Phishing is a term used when someone tries to obtain financial and password information by sending an e-mail that appears to be from a legitimate organization, but instead contains a link to a fraudulent website.