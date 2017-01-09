From Vineland to The Weather Network

Doug Gillham’s knack for meteorology blew in at an early age.

Gillham remembers as a Grade 1 student at Vineland School being transfixed by weather, especially when flakes were flying.

“I would always tell the class the forecast, and try to figure out when our next snow day would be,” recalls Gillham.

And that passion extended to off hours for the boy.

“I used to watch every local weather forecast on the evening news — from each Buffalo and Toronto station as well as from Hamilton and Kitchener,” says the man who now is forecast centre manager for The Weather Network.

“We’d have a spotlight on our house, and if expecting snow, my parents would be counting on me to turn that on a thousand times a night, and take a look outside to see what was happening,” he says with a chuckle.

The GTA lights he could see across the lake from the escarpment, and their waning visibility as they were dimmed by snow provided another child’s forecasting tool.

“The question is ‘are you going to turn your hobby into your career, or is it going to remain your hobby?’” says Gillham.

Later years saw that question answered in a career for which he’d become a top Canadian weather broadcaster.

Gillham — son of long-running Ships that Ply the Lakes columnist and author Skip Gillham — has happy memories of Niagara and his family. Skip died last summer after a battle with cancer.

“What an incredible role model I had in my dad as someone who puts family first,” he says.

“We never felt pressured to pursue his passion, he always became interested in ours,” he says of a family that includes brother David and mother Carol, who remains in their Vineland family home.

Among favourite vignettes are frequent weekend trips to the Welland Canal with Skip, that might include a visit to the Lock 7 variety store.

“I’d go on the ships with him … I got to know a lot of his friends in shipping,” Gillham says.

“I wasn’t fascinated with ships, but it was something I enjoyed doing with him, as we were very close.”

In the summers, he was an avid cross-country runner, worked at local fruit farms and was actively involved with the Vineland Missionary Church.

Skating, skiing and hockey on Jordan Harbour filled many winters.

Gillham shared his high school years between Great Lakes Christian College and Beamsville District Secondary School, where his father taught.

It’s also when his forecasting chops were sharpened in a co-op placement at Niagara District Weather Office. Gillham also became a volunteer observer and storm spotter for Environment Canada and U.S. National Weather Service.

At age 18, he enrolled at Houghton College in western New York, where he ran cross-country and track and was the weatherman for its radio station.

There, he became known as AccuDoug: “Someone put a whiteboard on my door, and said, ‘If you put the weather on there every day, we won’t have to ask you.’”

The next chapter — a master’s degree in meteorology at Mississippi State University — turned into a teaching gig for 14 years. There, Gillham and his American wife Heather raised their daughters, Riley, now 11, and Tessa, 8.

He also became director of distance learning for the department of geosciences and earned his doctorate at the university.

“It was sort of the perfect combination of my teaching and my meteorology,” Gillham says.

Included in his role was “teaching teachers how to bring all the geosciences, including meteorology, into the classrooms.”

An opportunity arose with the Weather Network in Mississauga in 2013 that also offered a chance to be nearer to his extended family.

“I also really think God was leading us home, to be here for what my parents were going through,” he says.

At work, Gillham started as a briefing meteorologist and advanced to producing and presenting the long-range forecast TV segments each day for the GTA, Canada and the United States. Gillham also leads the seasonal forecast team.

“The segment The Long Ranger was created because I was always talking about something beyond what anyone else wanted to talk about,” he says.

“They really have started to shift their programming now to focus on the next big storm, the next big story. To tell you something that’s not already on your phone or that you’re seeing on a scroll at the bottom of the TV.”

Gillham describes his job there as a “perfect fit.”

“This allows me to combine my passions for weather and teaching and to work with phenomenal people,” he says. “It is a chance to talk, explain and help people prepare for the weather ahead.”

While he now lives in Milton with his family, Gillham says “Niagara will always have a special place in my heart.

“Where I live now is those blinking lights I would see on the other side of the lake.”

