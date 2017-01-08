Chippawa's unofficial mascot

She's bold and fearless and has become the unofficial mascot of Chippawa.

The wild turkey first began hanging around the Gales Gas Bar on Portage Road in October, not long after Thanksgiving.

"People use to freak out but she was harmless," said Chris O'Riley, who works at the gas station.

The plucky poultry visited the gas station almost every day for three weeks. O'Riley named the bird Judy.

"It was the first name that popped into my head," he said.

When Judy stopping coming around for a few weeks, O'Riley figured she'd returned to her turkey family.

In reality, she had discovered Tim Hortons.

Now, the fearless feathured creature is a regular visitor to the coffee shop and can often be found walking through the parking lot or perching on the garbage can outside, happily accepting Tim Bits and other treats from customers.

When not at Tims, she's spends her time walking along Front Street, checking out the neighbourhood and chasing ducks and geese from the shore of the Welland River.

A number of residents now place bird seed and other treats out for her.

"She has such a personality," said Tanya Green.

Green recalls seeing a large group of turkeys in the area in September.

"All of a sudden, Judy just went off on her own. We don't know where her family went."

Green's first encounter with Judy was a bit rocky.

"She chased me around my car and tried to come on to my porch," she recalled. "She has no fear of people."

"I was a little scared because when I was little I remember going to a farm and being chased by a turkey."

Today, Green and many other Chippawa residents have adopted Judy as their own.

"She keeps popping up every where," she said. "She'll walk right up to you and follow you and just hang out."

O'Riley created a Facebook page, Judy Chippawa's Turkey, and invites people to post photos and videos of their interactions the bird.

While Judy is quite docile, the same can't be said for other wild turkeys.

A turkey lurking along Lakeshore Road near Geneva Street in St. Catharines made headlines in a number of years ago after it began attacking city buses, cycling children and a police cruiser.