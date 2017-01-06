Petition opposes housing complex

Looking out the window of the house they’ve owned for 52 years has lately left Martin and Wilma Hagt with concern.

The St. Catharines husband and wife, 92 and 80 respectively, love their quaint Carlton Street home but fear a proposed affordable housing development set to be built next door will impact their quality of life.

While they think the 85-unit, five-storey Niagara Regional Housing building will be beautiful, the Hagts believe it will ultimately cause problems on their property right next door.

The retirees wish more public consultation was conducted before a decision for the land was made — and it seems they’re not alone.

A petition opposing the development, circulated by the couple and signed by 26 area residents, was presented to St. Catharines council last month.

The document says the project, built on land that once housed Carleton United Church, deserves the input of neighbours despite little public consultation taking place.

An appeal was also filed with the Ontario Municipal Board regarding two minor variances approved for the property by the city’s committee of adjustment in November.

No hearing date has been set.

Martin Hagt said it wasn’t until the project was formally announced to the public in June that neighbours were informed of intentions for the property.

“We were pretty upset,” he said, adding he felt notice should have been delivered to immediate neighbours in advance.

A public information meeting was later held, but leaving unsatisfied, the Hagts opted to send letters to St. Catharines and regional council outlining the effects they feel the development will have.

The couple’s property is about 14 metres away from where the face of the proposed building will be.

Hagt has concerns about privacy with balconies overlooking his yard, an abundance of shade due to the large building being so close, and increased noise, light pollution and traffic given the population density.

The long driveway leading to the back parking lot will run alongside his property line.

He had hoped to see the parking lot moved to the front of the property and the building constructed on the rear portion of the land in an effort to prevent much of the vehicle traffic and resulting dust from becoming an issue.

Instead of reversing its plans, the housing organization has agreed to put a “natural barrier,” likely in the form of cedar trees, between Hagt’s property and the building, he said.

Since sending the letters, Hagt said he has had meetings with both regional and city officials, including St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik.

Sendzik, who sits on the Niagara Regional Housing board, said the organization is working with residents to better understand their concerns.

“We’re looking at sightlines, incoming traffic, the light that will be created by the building itself, right down to something as simple as where the garbage bins will be located.”

When the land was purchased by the housing organization, it was already zoned for multi-residential development.

“When the funding from the province became available for this project, there were very narrow timelines and NRH had to move quickly to secure a property and plan,” Sendzik said. Despite the fast pace, no corners have been cut, he said, and all of the processes for applications and notifications have been followed.

“This is a significant development in our community,” Sendzik said of the rent-geared-to-income complex, which he called a need rather than a want.

“We’re trying to ensure the project moves forward in a way that doesn’t have a negative impact on the folks that are there today and that, when the project is complete, has a positive overall impact for all involved,” he said.

“I’m hoping that we expedite this development as quickly as possible so we can get people in there and get them off the waiting list for regional housing.”

Sendzik said a commitment has been made to work with residents as the project continues.

A committee, including area residents, has been formed to oversee the development’s design details.

“All along the continuum we want to know the communication lines are open and the concerns that are raised will be addressed in a timely manner. If unfortunately some things can’t be resolved then there is at least an understanding of why,” Sendzik said.

Hagt has joined the committee in an effort to ensure his voice is heard.

Despite his concerns with the affordable housing development, he believes it is in a practical location given its access to transit and close proximity to clinics, the library, recreation spaces and retail stores.

“It’s excellent for the people that are going to live in the building and that’s also one of the reasons we never moved. We love this place,” he said.

“That’s why it was devastating to have this happen. We decided to stay and do the best we can in the way of protesting peacefully.”

Niagara Regional Housing chairman Paul Grenier said the project is still on schedule for occupancy in September 2018, despite the delay caused by the OMB appeal.

“It’s just added an extra level of complication to getting rolling,” he said.

Remediation on the $1-million property, which spans 2.3 acres, has been completed and once the appeal has been resolved site plan and building permits will be applied for.

The building, Grenier said, is expected to be modelled after the financially-sustainable NRH development opened on Fitch Street in Welland in 2014.

