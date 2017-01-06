NIAGARA VOICES: Canadian politics needs more women

There has been much talk lately about women in politics.

During the presidential election in the United States, following the stepping down of a leadership hopeful for Alberta’s provincial Conservatives, and then during a recent rally for the leadership of the federal Conservative party, we have seen very troubling examples of how women are treated when they venture into politics.

While I did not experience anything of the same magnitude, I can say that I did encounter a fair amount of disapproval, inappropriateness and sometimes vitriol when I was involved in politics, whether campaigning or sitting on city council.

This is troubling, because we absolutely need more women to be representing our communities, and the only way to get more women to represent us is to encourage more women to throw their hat into the ring in the first place.

The United Nations says the percentage of women in politics has nearly doubled in the past 20 years. That sounds impressive, but it still means that only 22 per cent of parliamentarians are women. In the Niagara region, women’s representation in politics sits at just 20 per cent.

Why elect more women? Because, as the UN points out, the conversation changes when political representation reaches 30 per cent for women. The conversations become more holistic, in large part because women’s experiences also become a part of the conversation. More than that, there is established evidence that decision-making is improved when more women are involved. This is true in politics and in business. Frankly, it is true for all kinds of diversity. The larger variety of people and experiences that are represented, the better the decision-making will be.

This is not to say that women are smarter or better in any other way than men. What it is to say is that we all have different experiences and, to be frank, moving around in the world as a woman is different than moving around in the world as a man. Further, political discussions about reproductive rights, gender-based violence and child-care policy, for example, fundamentally need to include contributions from women.

With our municipal election less than two years away, now is the time to start thinking about how we can encourage more women to run, so that we have the opportunity to elect more women.

How does having more women on municipal councils change things? When discussions about public health, recreation, transportation planning, public housing and myriad other issues take place, we need women’s perspectives to be added to the men’s. Again, it allows for a more diverse and holistic conversation, which can lead to better policy decisions.

Think about the women in your life who you think would bring value to either the municipal or regional council chambers. Talk to them about why you think they should run. Tell them why you think their voice is an important one to have at the table. Help connect them with women who have run, so they can offer advice and support. Tell your friends, family and colleagues why they should consider voting for women. Help them with their campaigns. Offer your time, expertise, support and voice to their campaigns.

Representation matters, and having more gender balance in politics can only be a good thing. Plus, on that representation piece, it will help show our daughters that getting involved in politics is as much a possibility for them as it is for our sons.

— Laura Ip is resource development co-ordinator at YWCA Niagara Region. She can be reached at lip@ywcaniagararegion.ca.