FALLEN WORKERS: Expert foreman dies

A cemetery monument is often all that remains to memorialize a loved one who has died.

In this instance a small, weathered, white stone inscribed “Ira E. Mahon 1879–1927” lies near a lovely Mahon family plot marker in Windsor Grove Cemetery in Windsor, Ont.

Ira Edwin Mahon was buried there a few days after his untimely death on the morning of Jan. 28, 1927. He left behind his wife, Mabel Jane Harley, whom he had married 10 years earlier on Jan. 31, 1917, in Ottawa. At the time of their marriage, Mahon’s occupation was listed as ironworker.

Mahon had been working for Canadian Bridge Co. of Walkerville (Windsor) for nearly 25 years, and was considered one of the best foremen in the business.

A glowing description in the St. Catharines Standard of Jan. 28, 1927, expanded upon his character: “He was a faithful employee, very careful, always looking after the interest(s) of those who were employed with him and was declared to be the best foreman the company had, and in all that time had only one fatality.”

He had travelled extensively across Canada supervising construction jobs for the bridge company. About two months before his death he was sent to Welland to supervise the erection of a vertical lift bridge at Dain City, now part of south Welland.

On the day of his fatal accident, Mahon was directing operations while standing immediately in front of a huge derrick.

The derrick’s 90-foot-long boom was carrying a loaded mast when it suddenly buckled, causing the derrick to lift, then abruptly shoot forward.

Later that day a correspondent to The Standard reported Mahon must have “heard the crack of the buckling boom, because he yelled out, ‘Oh. My God!’”

He had no time to react and was crushed within seconds, dying instantly after his body was nearly severed.

A second workman, Arthur Wrightman, who was standing nearby, was seriously injured, suffering two broken legs and a severe gash to the head. Hurried calls were made to Welland for the ambulance, which conveyed the badly injured Wrightman to Welland County Hospital for treatment. His condition was listed as critical.

Dr. Duncan Allison of Welland arrived at the scene and ordered the removal of Mahon’s remains to Sutherland’s Undertaking Parlors, where an inquest would be convened that afternoon.

Speculation at the inquest was that the wind, with occasional high gusts, may have played a role in the accident, even though the boom was protected on both sides by steel hawsers.

Raised in North Wakefield, Que., the son of William and Louisa Mahon, Ira Mahon was born Sept. 29, 1878. His kin were still living there at the time of his death, while his wife Mabel was in Welland.

The remains of Mahon were transported to Windsor via the Michigan Central Railway, accompanied by his father-in-law, Thomas J. Harley. The funeral took place the following Tuesday from Victoria Manor, his former residence in Windsor.

As for the Dain City Bridge, also referred to as Bridge No. 17, it was finished in 1927 and would carry the Wabash Railway line over the Welland ship canal.

It was one of 11 vertical lift bridges completed between 1927 and 1931 as part of the new crossings required over the fourth canal. It was designed by Ash, Howard, Needles and Tammen of New York City.

After the Welland byass was opened in 1973, the Dain City Bridge was no longer required to be raised for ships though it still carries trains of Trillium Railway over the abandoned channel of the canal. This section of the canal is now known more as a venue for rowing.

This article is part of a series remembering the men whose lives were lost in the construction of the Welland Ship Canal. The Welland Canal Fallen Workers Memorial Task Force is a volunteer group established to finance, design and build a memorial to recognize workers who were killed while building the Welland Ship Canal.

Profile No. 71

Ira Edwin Mahon, 48

Born: Sept. 29, 1878 (North Wakefield, Que.)

Died: Jan. 28, 1927 (Section 7, Dain City, Welland)

Cause: Crushed by a crane boom

Occupation: Foreman, Canadian Bridge Co.