St. Catharines teen killed in Niagara Falls

A St. Catharines teen has been identified as the pedestrian killed in Niagara Falls this week.

Austin Cummings, 17, was struck by a van on Lundy’s Lane just west of Beaverdams Road at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Niagara Regional Police said he suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said their initial investigation revealed the teen was walking west in the eastbound lane and was struck by an eastbound 2007 GMC van driven by a 53-year-old Niagara Falls man.

The driver was not injured.

Police are asking any witnesses with information to contact investigators at 905-688-4111 ext. 4-5500.