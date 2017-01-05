Campaign to benefit Project Share

It’s that time of year, when Project Share sees an increase in clients but a decrease in donations.



It’s understandable, says Pam Sharp, the local food bank’s director of community engagement, as so many in the community have just given to the agency’s Christmas program.



But this year, Fallsview Group has stepped up to fill that void during the winter months by creating a fundraiser to help support Project Share and the 100 families each day who rely on it for emergency food.



The group, which owns numerous hotels and restaurants in the city, is inviting Niagara residents to participate in its Niagara Caring for Niagara campaign.



Locals can stay at some of the city’s attractions and dine for a reduced rate.



Starting Sunday, residents can enjoy a hotel package at Four Points by Sheraton for $99, with $50 benefitting Project Share.



The stay, play and dine package includes a one night stay in a king room, $100 dining voucher to Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, $15 dining voucher at IHOP and $25 slot credit at Fallsview Casino or Casino Niagara.



The family fun package includes one night in a two queens room, $30 dining voucher to Outback Steakhouse, $20 dining voucher to East Side Mario’s, $15 dining voucher to IHOP and a Niagara Falls Fun Zone Family Pass.



“It’s a wonderful way for locals to have fun together over winter while supporting those who are less fortunate in Niagara Falls,” said Sharp.



“It’s great timing for us because we see so much support around the holidays, but then over the winter months that kind of dwindles down and the need for our services doesn’t.”



She said the organization has had a strong partnership with Fallsview Group for many years.



“They’ve done some different campaigns for us when they opened Ruth’s Chris and they’ve done some holiday parties around Halloween and Christmas.



“They approached us with this new idea as a way to help raise some funds over the winter months.”

Katarina Etezadi, non-profit liaison and special event manager for Fallsview Group, said the campaign came about after she spoke with some of her colleagues about helping Project Share.



“When I was speaking with some of the individuals at Fallsview Group, we were talking about how a lot of people get involved with Project Share during the Christmas program that they have, but ... hunger is an all-year thing, it’s not just during December,” she said.



“We wanted to be able to open up a hotel package for locals within the Niagara region, so they can help support individuals within their community, while also enjoying what Niagara Falls has to offer.”



Sharp said this campaign, as well as others that benefit the agency, shows how community minded businesses and residents are in Niagara Falls.



“Our tagline is ‘Our Community at Work’ and really Project Share is the community’s project for the community,” she said.



“We have to fundraise so much of our budget and that comes from individual donations and it comes from things like this that are classified as third-party campaigns.



“People in Niagara Falls just coming up with different ways to raise funds and to support us and really we wouldn’t be able to help over 100 families every day if we didn’t have that support.”



Sharp said Project Share has seen an average of more than 100 families a day for “quite a few years,” but this past November hit a new agency record of 183 in one day.



“Unfortunately it doesn’t look like we’re going to be getting that average down any time soon, so the need for the community support is more important than it ever has been,” she said.



Sharp said there’s a variety of ways people can support the agency, such as donating food, funds or time.



“We really rely on a ton of volunteers to do our daily operations.”



To reserve a package for the Niagara Caring for Niagara campaign, call Four Points by Sheraton at 1-888-238-9190 or visit fourpointsniagarafallsfallsview.com.



For more information about Project Share, call 905-357-5121, ext. 35 or visit projectshare.ca.

rspiteri@postmedia.com

Follow @RaySpiteri