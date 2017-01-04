10 reasons St. Catharines rocked in 2016
1. GROWING FOOD: The City of St. Catharines turned three of its flower beds into vegetable gardens this summer to grow food for people in need. Expanding on a 2015 pilot project at Centennial library’s courtyard downtown, the city grew edibles in Jaycee Gardens Park and Pearson Park, producing 170 kilograms of food for Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold. (Photo: Julie Jocsak/ St. Catharines Standard/ Postmedia Network)
It was a year where bad news seemed to dominate the world over, but 2016 brought some pretty cool changes in St. Catharines nonetheless.
From edible gardens to a million-dollar run, there were headlines — some smaller than others — that gave city residents a reason to applaud and even, dare we say it, feel pride?
Above are 10 reasons why St. Catharines rocked in 2016, in no particular order.