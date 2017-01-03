Renowned architect and Willowbank centre director Julian Smith has been named to the Order of Canada.

Smith’s appointment, among 100 recently made by Governor General David Johnson, took place Dec. 30.

“This is a complete surprise,” said Smith, who has held a senior role at Willowbank in Niagara-on-the-Lake since 2008. “I had a call from Rideau Hall 10 days before the public announcement, and it was my first indication I was being considered.

“It feels in some ways like a challenge, as much as a reward, to live up to those expectations.”

Willowbank School of Restoration Arts and its Centre for Cultural Landscape in Queenston is on the site of a former sprawling grand estate. Its three-year diploma program uses an interdisciplinary approach to heritage conservation. Its hands-on approach also focuses on conservation theory, sustainable development, and traditional and contemporary design.

The centre itself acts as the public face of Willowbank in outreach, conferences, workshops and other initiatives.

Smith, 68, who is originally from Montreal, is an architect, scholar and educator with an international profile.

His Canadian career includes a stint with Parks Canada, and later becoming chief architect for the National Historic Sites program.

Smith’s resume includes work for culturally-significant places in Canada, the U.S., France, Italy, India, Sri Lanka and Japan.

Smith established his own architecture and planning practice in 1987 in Ottawa.

His career includes leading conservation projects at Canada’s Vimy Monument in France, Ottawa’s ByWard Market and Aberdeen Pavilion, Queen’s Park in Toronto, and a historic college in south India.

He has also been influential in developing conservation policies worldwide and for federal and provincial agencies in Canada.

In 1988, Smith created the master’s program in heritage conservation at Ottawa’s Carleton University, a program he directed for 15 years.

Over a decade, Willowbank has had more than 50 diploma graduates who have advanced to careers from skilled trades to design firms and community development.

After he joined, Smith said he admired that first group of students “who were buying into an idea, with no proof (yet) of success.”

“I have been involved as it has developed into a program that now is known across Canada and also internationally,” Smith said.

For most of his time there, he was executive director and responsible for both programs and the broader management of Willowbank. Most recently, he has been director of the Centre, while still teaching for its school program.

“It’s been extremely rewarding,” Smith said. “The students that come to Willowbank tend to be self-motivated, with different backgrounds and it’s been a great learning environment for me.

“This award in some ways is indirectly (also to) Willowbank in its role in the field, both in Canada and internationally.”

donfraser@postmedia.com

Twitter: @don_standard