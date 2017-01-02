Stork slow in St. Catharines' 2017 baby delivery

To be St. Catharines’ first baby of the year doesn’t mean you need to be born on New Year’s Day.

The city’s first baby of 2017 was welcomed into our world at 2:16 p.m. on Jan. 2 at Niagara Health System’s maternity ward at St. Catharines hospital.

Mom Mauli and father Bahvik Patel on Monday evening hadn’t yet decided on a name for the boy who weighed in at six pounds.

A smiling dad said the couple were hoping for their son to be born Jan. 1. He said they were enjoying New Year’s Eve, but also watching how things were going.

Mom was scheduled for a Jan. 2 appointment at the hospital when it was decided she should be admitted.

“She was normally due on this day it was set up,” said dad.

The Patels, who have a five-year-old daughter who’s very excited to have a new brother, were a bit surprised to find out their child was the first St. Catharines baby of the new year.

Niagara’s first baby of 2017 is Sarah Shang, who arrived at 6:59 a.m. Jan. 1 to parents Chun and Guanchao Shang. She weighed in at seven pounds, 1.9 ounces.

The Niagara Falls couple met while students at Fanshawe College and moved to Niagara Falls so Guanchao could attend Brock University.

The couple were “relaxing” on New Year’s Eve, said Chun, and were in bed before 9 p.m. At 4:20 a.m. his wife went in labour and was in the hospital by 6 a.m.

“I’m just happy,” said the relieved mom, who had expected Sarah to arrive Jan. 3.

The couple has one other child, two-year-old Jayden.

Guanchao, who’s studying accounting at Brock, isn’t sure what kind of celebration is in order for a new year’s baby.

“I’ve never thought about it.”

Also born New Year’s Day is Abdulrahman Friegoun, to Welland parents Fatima Ibrahim and Mohamed Friegoun. He was welcomed into the world at 9:03 a.m., weighing in at seven pounds and 11.3 ounces.

Sandy Baker, a 25-year charge nurse in the maternity ward, said Sunday was “a slow day.” She said the hospital averages about eight births a day.

Most years, the new year baby is delivered well before sunrise.

In this case, a mere minute was the difference — a baby was born at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31.

