New Year’s concertgoers stompa their feet

For High Valley singer Brad Rempel, it was a far cry from his last visit to Niagara Falls.

Before hitting the stage at Queen Victoria Park on New Year's Eve, he recalled being so broke he stayed in a dingy hotel room that didn't have a phone or TV, “ and had knife stab marks in the door to the bathroom.”

This time? While walking around the Falls with his family he came across a poster of himself: “That was cool.”

Midway through the band's set, he soaked it all in. “This is easily the best view from the stage we've ever had.”

It wasn't bad for Wellanders Jessica Smith and Jamie Bell, either, who made the trip to see the Juno-nominated country duo of Rempel and his brother Curtis. It was their first time attending the annual New Year's Eve concert by the falls.

“The weather's pretty awful, but other than that it's fun,” said Bell. “We're having a good time, just the two of us.”

Minus live television for the second straight year, the show still packed Queen Victoria Park with about 20,000 people on a wet, drizzly night. Niagara Falls band James Blonde — formerly Xprime — opened the show at 8 p.m., followed by energetic sets by High Valley and Serena Ryder. Headliners The Sam Roberts Band took the stage at about 11:30 p.m. to ring in 2017.

Ryder, who along with Roberts was playing the show for the second time in four years, calls the Falls concert “the best time ever.”

“There's such a sense of community in the audience. I found out that so many people come here every year, they come with their family and friends. It's an annual thing for people so I felt like I was part of a tradition. Which is super cool.”

After a “totally great” 2016, in which she got engaged and wrote plenty of tunes for her next album (the followup to 2012's breakthrough Harmony), Ryder said she loves working New Year's Eve. Her trailer was bustling with friends and family members, who were stoked to be back in the Falls.

“It's great, because I love my job,” she said.

Ryder's set included her massive hit Stompa, which she admits was a surprise even to her.

“Half the time when I'm writing songs I have no idea what people are going to like,” she said. “Even when I wrote Stompa, I was like 'I wonder if I'm going to put this on my record. I wonder if it's going to be someone else's song.'”

She had one thing on her wish list after the show: Bowling.

“We've been trying to call the bowling alley but no one's answering.”

The show is a partnership between the city, Niagara Parks Commission, Fallsview Casino and other tourism stakeholders. Niagara Parks Commission chairwoman Janice Thomson said the show is still one of Canada's premiere New Year's Eve events, despite not being televised (Global backed out last year citing cost concerns).

“I was walking over by the Queen Victoria Place restaurant, and all you can hear are people laughing. Everyone's happy, everybody's in a good mood. They're just enjoying the night. It's good to see how many families are here.”

Thomson stressed the Parks is committed to keeping the show alive, and with TV no longer a factor, a live stream is being explored for next Dec. 31.

“Let's look at that, let's make sure we get that, so we get global exposure.”

jlaw@postmedia.com