Kids' New Year's Eve activities big hit

High winds cancelled the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Welland and Port Colborne, but there was still plenty for the kids to do.

Both cities had a host of activities available for kids to give them one last end of the year hurrah.

“It’s mostly for children to come have some activities because New Year’s Eve is mostly for adults, but we want to have something in Welland that the kids can do too,” said Vani Sharma, chair of the mayor’s youth advisory council.

Michelle Cuthbert, marketing and communications coordinator for Port Colborne, had similar things to say about why their activities were going on.

In Port Colborne, it was the Vale Health and Wellness Centre that had opened its doors to invite the residents in for free, fun activities.

“It’s just nice for the community for everyone to kind of just get together and celebrate,” she said. “And it’s the only community facility in the city, right, so it’s nice to open it up for everybody to enjoy.”

At the Vale Centre, kids had the opportunity to do many things, including decorate cookies, get their faces painted, go skating, see a mad scientist and even make their own kites.

Dayna Hircsu brought her 6-year-old daughter Olivia out to the centre for the afternoon. She said it’s nice to have all the activities in one place and that it’s a good way to “keep her busy and out of my hair.”

Olivia joined a few other kids in making her own kite, which she made fly indoors by running around the gymnasium.

At the Welland Health and Wellness Complex there was also face painting, inflatables, characters from the TV show Paw Patrol, laser tag and a hula hoop artist. Other activities spilled over into the main arena, where glow-in-the-dark skating was a hit.

Dave Lasovich came to the event with his grandchildren. He said it was their first year there and he was really impressed with all that was going on.

“The city should do more (like this) for the kids,” he said, hoping that maybe Canada Day celebrations will echo this in the future.

“Everybody likes to come and have something to do with the kids,” Sharma said, saying they expected to see between 2,500 and 3,000 people between the two locations. “It’s a nice family event and I think that people enjoy it.”

Unfortunately, both cities had to cancel their scheduled fireworks because of the safety hazard brought on by the strong winds.

Cuthbert said her understanding is fireworks can’t happen for safety reasons when the wind is over 35 km/h. She said winds for the evening were expected to hit around 60 km/h.

Port Colborne has rescheduled its fireworks for New Year’s Day at 6 p.m. instead. There is no word of Welland rescheduling.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune