Death of dog leads to Welland arrest

Two Welland residents face a number of charges after the death of a dog on Friday night.

Niagara Regional Police and the Welland and District Humane Society responded to a Welland home after receiving a complaint about an injured dog.

Shortly after arriving on scene, Jeffery Tisi and Krhystina Paonessa, were arrested.

Tisi has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, failing to comply with undertaking and failing to comply with a probation order.

Paonessa has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

The dog, believed to be an American Eskimo, died as a result of its injuries and was taken to the University of Guelph for a necropsy on Saturday.

The Welland Detective Office obtained a search warrant to continue investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact 905-688-4111 ext. 3300.