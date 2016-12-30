Beamsville District likely poised for designation

Lincoln may soon formally designate Beamsville District Secondary School, whose future is uncertain due to an accommodation review.

A District School Board of Niagara review in west Niagara could result in all three high schools merging into a new building.

With that decision looming, the Lincoln Heritage Committee recently recommended Beamsville District’s heritage designation to Lincoln’s Town Council.

While Council still needs to consider it officially, it has recognized the heritage significance of the 1917-constructed facility and is moving towards an official designation.

This fall, a DSBN senior staff report was presented for a West Niagara Secondary Accommodation Review. It includes Beamsville District and Grimsby secondary schools and South Lincoln High School in a process that could see the schools close.

A phase-in plan is recommended by staff.

They suggest South Lincoln close June 30 next year, with students going to nearby high schools, according to student location and program desires.

In the recommendation, DSBN would find a property and build a new central school in the review area.

Grimsby Secondary and Beamsville District on Central Avenue would close June 30, 2020, with a new facility opening September 2020.

“The building has heritage significance and I know Council recognizes that, as does the school board,” said Lincoln’s CAO Michael Kirkopoulos of the school which was actually founded in 1888.

“I know in the early conversations I’ve had with senior staff at the board there is that acknowledgement,” Kirkopoulos said in an e-mail.

“And I think our job is to look at what is the long-term use for the site and how we protect our local history,” he said, adding staff will be reporting back to Lincoln Council options and considerations in the first half of 2017.

“We want to preserve the long-term heritage of it, for sure,” said Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton of a school originally built in a classical Beaux-Arts style. “The council agreed to the heritage designation, then go forward and begin that process, which is fairly lengthy.

“It is an important building to us,” she added. Easton said while the final outcome of the ARC review isn’t yet known, “we certainly want to keep the door open for future conversations regarding the long-term use of the site.

“With the focus on community hubs, we want to make sure it serves the community, while we protect our history,” Easton said.

“If it becomes available to us, we certainly will expect staff to bring us a business case on the use of the property and (also) some options.”

When asked for comment on the designation movement, DSBN spokeswoman Kim Yielding said that in the ARC process, “trustees focus on the educational needs of students.

“Once the accommodation review has concluded, the board will make a determination regarding facility needs at a later time,” Yielding said, in an e-mail.

“Everyone is encouraged to attend accommodation review meetings and all meeting dates are posted on dsbn.org/arc,” she added.

West Niagara High Schools Accommodation Review

-accommodation review committee, public meeting No. 3 at Grimsby Secondary School, 6 p.m., Jan. 26

-final staff report posted publicly, Feb. 10

-board meeting in St. Catharines, final report presented, Feb. 14

-public delegations to board, Feb. 28

-board meeting to consider final report, March 28

History of Beamsville District on Central Avenue

-established in 1888, now consists of three separate buildings

-the original building of 1888 became what is now Wing 1, constructed in 1917 with additions in 1924 and 1963

-main office, student services, cafeteria, library, and small gym are found in Wing 1

-wing 2 was constructed in 1958 and Wing 3 was built in 1963.

-wing 3 is home to science labs, technology shops, and the large second gym

-the three wings are interconnected by an elevated walkway between Wing 1 and Wing 2

(from the school’s website)

-according to a Wikipedia entry, the original building of 1888 was where Jacob Beam School sits on King St. W. at William St.