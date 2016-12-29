Police and emergency vehicles dealt with a slippery Niagara Thursday morning, but not an overwhelming one.

While roads were slushy to start the day, CAA Niagara said staff weren’t overly busy responding to roadside assistance calls.

“It’s been normal, really, it’s been a light morning,” said Bill Willard, vice-president of automotive service. “We didn’t have the temperatures that turned into ice.”

While there was a “flurry of calls” between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Willard said things had “calmed right down” by 10 a.m. Many of the calls involved vehicles needing tows after hitting curbs.

“That’s the common thing when you get the slush and ice.”

Thick snow in the morning was accompanied by temperatures in the 1˚C to 3˚C range. Had it dropped below the freezing point, the morning drive would have been much more hazardous.

“It would have been a different story if that temperature had dove down, for sure.”

It’s uncertain whether slick roads contributed to an early morning collision in Niagara Falls that left a vehicle upside down in a shopping plaza.

Niagara Regional Police said a vehicle left the road near the corner of McLeod and Kalar roads at about 4:30 a.m. It struck a pole and some signs, then flipped over at Pinewood Plaza.

The vehicle sustained “extensive” damage, said Sgt. Nilan Dave.

The driver was uninjured, but charged with careless driving.

Dave said Thursday morning crashes weren’t “off the charts,” with drivers taking precautions on the slick roads.

“It’s not out of control.”

jlaw@postmedia.com